Riverside Burger King robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed a Burger King at gunpoint. According to a press release it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday at the Burger King, located at 853 Riverside Drive.

It was reported that a male subject entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money he fled the store on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as wearing all black with mask and approximately five foot two in height.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.