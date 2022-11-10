River Edge holds Veterans Day celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – River Edge Behavioral Health hosted its second annual Veterans Day celebration Thursday at its Emery Highway location.

The event is held to honor all of the facility’s team members who are veterans.

Kamerio Riggins, a veteran who works at River Edge, spoke on behalf of the facility.

“On behalf of River Edge, as a whole, I would like to say to all of my veterans out there that even if nobody says anything to you tomorrow or any other time of the year, I just want to say I appreciate you and I appreciate everything that you’ve done for us and this country, so thank you,” he said.

Rutland High School’s JROTC was also in attendance to help start and end the event.