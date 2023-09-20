River Edge holds groundbreaking for new downtown Macon facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — River Edge Behavioral Health held a groundbreaking Wednesday morning for its new Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Crisis Stabilization Diagnostic Center (CSDC) in downtown Macon.

The project is a collaboration between DBHDD, River Edge, and Mercer University School of Medicine. It will be built on leased property provided by Macon-Bibb County.

The 34,000 square foot building will be the first of its kind in Georgia, and offer a range of healthcare services including behavioral health assessments, psychiatry, physical therapy and more.

Statement from River Edge CEO Cass Hatcher:

“Our purpose at River Edge is to take care of adult individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and to do so with excellence, integrity and by employing committed and dedicated staff. This wonderful new facility will be attractively designed with a system of care that integrates acute healthcare with long-term services and supports by developing IDD medicine as a specialty to provide people with IDD a set of preventative health supports,” said River Edge CEO Cass Hatcher.

The new location in Macon is at 1241 Rev. J. L. Mills Senior Way. Construction is expected to be finished by January 2025.