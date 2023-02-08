River Edge Behavioral Health offers job opportunities at hiring event

More than 100 job seekers attended River Edge's hiring event on Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a job market that’s been struggling since the pandemic, River Edge Behavioral Health is taking the initiative to provide employment opportunities to the community.

More than 100 job seekers attended the company’s hiring event on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to fill several open positions including nurses, health services workers and health assistants.

According to Chief HR Officer, Rita Wright-King, the job fair was the perfect opportunity for potential candidates to learn more about the company and showcase their skills.

“They can come in and talk to the hiring manager, talk to to people directly with interviews, a little more time to speak with directors and everything, so a lot of visibility for the job so they can really sell themselves for River Edge,” Wright-King said.

If you missed the event, you can apply for jobs online here.