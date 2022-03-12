Rides arrive at Carolyn Crayton Park ahead of Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Cherry Blossom Festival is just a week away, and rides are already on-site at Carolyn Crayton Park.

There are about 35 rides this year, including a brand new ride called Jekyll and Hyde, which takes thrill seekers to a height of about 130 feet.

James Graybeal, Road Manager for The Drew Exposition, says this year’s carnival is bigger and better than ever before.

“When we started bringing rides in, we brought two rides, a carousel and a little kiddie ride,” he said. “Then it’s grown from those two rides to what it is now.”

All rides will go through state inspections next week ahead of the start of the festival. Every ride goes through daily inspections during the festival.



The 40th International Cherry Blossom Festival starts March 18 and goes until March 27.