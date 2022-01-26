Ribbon cutting held in anticipation of Hotel 45 opening soon

The hotel will officially open Febraury 1, but it's accepting reservations now.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– People gathered in downtown Macon Tuesday, to celebrate a project that has taken the city nearly a decade to complete.

Hotel 45 has been a dream project for community leaders stemming from former Mayor Robert Reichert, and stretching into Mayor Lester Miller’s term. Now that the hotel is ready for booking, hotel staff and tourist agencies see even more opportunities ahead.

“It was designed from the get-go as a hotel for the people of Macon,” said hotel manager, Stephan Amesoeder.

The focus of Hotel 45 is to bring guests the full ‘Macon experience’. This includes the food and drinks, the colors and art, and Macon’s rich history. The design includes images of Otis Redding donated by his family, books from local authors on display, and historic photos of the Ocmulgee Mounds.

“Every corner of the hotel, there is some part of the history of Macon,” Amesoeder explained. “We wanted to honor all the movers and the shakers of Macon, and I think we have done a pretty decent job at honoring most of these great people.”

Several tourism organizations, like Visit Macon, had a hand in making the hotel a destination spot. Valerie Bradley with Visit Macon, says she’s thrilled to see the hotel finally complete.

“We are just happy to have that hotel to be located in the heart of downtown and all of the amenities it has to offer,” Bradley said.

The staff at Visit Macon had a hand in all of the historic influences and stories included in the hotel’s design, and hopes the hotel will open new doors for Macon’s tourism.

You can pre-book your stay by visiting Hotel45.com. For those who are looking forward to hanging out in the new coffee cafe, rooftop bar, and downstairs restaurant, you’ll have to wait until February 1.