Reward offered in murder case of two brothers

FITZGERALD, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the homicides of Kevin and Cedric Kind.

The Kind Brothers were found deceased in the early morning hours of July 13, 2019, in Fitzgerald Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the GBI Investigative Office in Perry, GA at (478) 987-4545 or the Fitzgerald Police Department (229) 426-5000. Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477, by downloading the See Something, Send Something app, or on the GBI website at https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.