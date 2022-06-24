Return of Lake Tobesofkee fireworks

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- For the first time in 2 years Lake Tobesofkee is holding its Sparks at the Park Fourth of July celebration.

This is the 26th year for the celebration.

The park gates will open at 9 a.m. on the 4th and will close at 8 p.m..

The fireworks will then begin at 9:15 p.m., and will last about 15 to 20 minutes according to park authorities.

The office manager for Lake Tobesofkee says bringing the community together to celebrate will be a return to normalcy.

“It’s a really great thing to bring people back out to the park getting people back outside and feeling a little bit more comfortable trying to get used to our new normal,” said Shan Towns

Entry to the park will be three dollars a person, children under 6 are free. Towns suggests that visitors bring chairs or towels to sit on. Alcohol is not permitted.