Retired Army soldier from Dublin indicted for crash into Fort Stewart headquarters

PHOTO: Fort Stewart Army Base in Hinesville, Georgia, Photo Date: Undated

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A retired U.S. Army soldier is facing significant legal consequences as he stands indicted for the July crash that struck Fort Stewart’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters building.

39-year old Treamon Dominic Lacy of Dublin, Georgia., is charged with of Damage to Government Property and Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records. The potential penalties for these charges could result in a maximum statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, as well as substantial financial restitution.

According to the indictment, on July 10, Lacy stole a Humvee from a motor pool at Fort Stewart, then crashed the vehicle into the front doors of the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters, causing extensive structural damage to the building. Lacy’s entry to Fort Stewart was enabled by his retired U.S. Army staff sergeant status.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is overseeing the investigation into this case.