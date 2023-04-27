Retired Air Force veteran receives home makeover

Volunteers installed a new wheelchair ramp, provided landscaping services and painted the exterior of the home.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A retired Air Force veteran in Middle Georgia, Howard Cowen, and his wife received a much-needed home improvement thanks to a partnership between Home Depot and Rebuilding Together.

Cowen, who is battling Parkinson’s disease, struggled to move around his house, prompting volunteers to install a new wheelchair ramp and provide landscaping and beautification services on his property.

Kamarie Young, Home Depot Store Manager, highlighted the importance of giving back to those who served.

“We just want to say thank you to all the local veterans and everybody who had the opportunity to serve,” Young said. “For us, Home Depot, what we’ve done for the past 30 years in partnership with great companies like Rebuilding Together, it’s been a great opportunity for us to get involved, and we appreciate it.”

In addition to the wheelchair ramp, volunteers painted the exterior of the home and cleaned up yard debris.

Jerome Stephens of Rebuilding Together shared that his goal is to help keep veterans, as well as elderly and disabled people, in their homes.