Restaurant to close on busiest night to support daughter

The Grill in Hawkinsville is putting family first.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Grill in Hawkinsville is a staple. The owners say they’re in the business of making meals and memories. However, they decided to make memories of their own this week.

Paula and Cornbread Nixon are putting their family first by closing their doors on Friday, to go support their daughter in the Bleckley County High School marching band.

“I just really think that parents need to be there watching their children,” Paula Nixon said. “I don’t think that the kids need to be there without anyone watching.”

Their daughter will graduate in May, leaving her parents with an empty nest. Savannah says she is grateful for these moments, and for her parents’ support.

“It means a lot that they’re not only going to drive an hour to Toombs this week, but they’re also closing the restaurant,” Nixon said. “All that makes me really happy.”

The Grill usually serves food like hotdogs and hamburgers, which makes them the most popular spot in town on Friday nights.

Paula says getting to be there for her daughter is worth more than any amount of money.

“Business is important, but my children are more important,” Paula explained. ” If you lose a little money it’s okay, as long as they know they’re important then that’s all that matters to me.”

Although ‘The Grill’ on Friday night, the owners will serve the Friday night M & T Ribeye special on Thursday this week instead.