Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 3-7
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 3 and Friday, October 7, 2022.
Note: Scores from Friday, October 7 have not been added to this article yet. Check the state’s website (link below) for Friday’s scores.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Baldwin High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Legends Seafood & Grill
3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)
117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Bibb County:
Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Northwoods Academy (Food Service)
709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)
8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Union Elementary School (Food Service)
4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Rock N Roll Sushi
5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Weaver Middle School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Westside High School (Food Service)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Georgia Academy of the Blind (Food Service)
2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)
6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Southwest High School (Food Service)
1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Fatty’s Pizza
344 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
John Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
3522 GREENBRIAR RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
M&M Sandwich & Pastry
3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Bearfoot Tavern
468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)
6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Johnny’s New York Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Bleckley County:
Jack’s
161 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Hancock County:
300 Farm-To-Table
21 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Houston County:
Taylor’s Doughboy – Cotton Candy/Candy Apples
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Taylor’s Doughboy – Funnel Cake
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Taylor’s Doughboy – Cotton Candy
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Concessions by Cox – South Corn
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Jake’s Grill
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
The Best Around – South Steak Pit
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
The Best Around – South Pit Chicken
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
The Best Around – South Pit
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
B&S Concessions – Chinese Cuisine
GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Ruby Tuesday
101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Warner Robins High School (Food Service)
401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Zaxby’s
311 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)
1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Jones County:
Sequoia Golf Healy Point (Food Service)
293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)
365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)
273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Laurens County:
Trinity Christian School (Food Service)
200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Burger King
2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Hometown Grill
1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Tumpie House
1049 SNELLBRIDGE RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
East Laurens High School (Food Service)
1010 HIGHWAY 80 E EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Huddle House
721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Monroe County:
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Peach County:
Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Taco Bell
319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022
Casa Mexico
311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Chick-fil-A – Sodexo
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Slice of Life – Sodexo
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
478 Country Buffet
311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Simply to Go – Sodexo
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Domino’s
231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)
700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)
101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Peachtree Cafe
50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Peach County High School (Food Service)
3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022
Putnam County:
Eat-A-Ton Cafe
102 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022
Washington County:
Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill
102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Chef Erik’s Little Bistro
409 S MAIN ST UNIT B WRENS, GA 30833
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit
1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022
Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022