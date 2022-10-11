Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 3-7

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 3 and Friday, October 7, 2022.

Note: Scores from Friday, October 7 have not been added to this article yet. Check the state’s website (link below) for Friday’s scores.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Baldwin High School (Food Service)

155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)

365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Zaxby’s

1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Legends Seafood & Grill

3021 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Early Learning Center (Food Service)

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Captain D’s

2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)

117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Stacked

1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Bojangles

1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Bibb County:

Central Fellowship Christian Academy (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Northwoods Academy (Food Service)

709 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Central Fellowship Academy Gym (Food Service)

8460 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Union Elementary School (Food Service)

4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Rock N Roll Sushi

5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Weaver Middle School (Food Service)

2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Westside High School (Food Service)

2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)

4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Georgia Academy of the Blind (Food Service)

2895 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Rutland Middle/High School (Food Service)

6250 SKIPPER RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Southfield Elementary School (Food Service)

4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Bruce Elementary School (Food Service)

3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Southwest High School (Food Service)

1775 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Fatty’s Pizza

344 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

John Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)

3522 GREENBRIAR RD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

M&M Sandwich & Pastry

3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Bearfoot Tavern

468 2ND ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)

6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue and Catering

5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Johnny’s New York Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 200 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Bleckley County:

Jack’s

161 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Hancock County:

300 Farm-To-Table

21 POWELTON AVE SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Houston County:

Taylor’s Doughboy – Cotton Candy/Candy Apples

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Taylor’s Doughboy – Funnel Cake

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Taylor’s Doughboy – Cotton Candy

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Concessions by Cox – South Corn

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Jake’s Grill

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

The Best Around – South Steak Pit

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

The Best Around – South Pit Chicken

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

The Best Around – South Pit

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

B&S Concessions – Chinese Cuisine

GA NATIONAL FAIR 2022 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Ruby Tuesday

101 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Warner Robins High School (Food Service)

401 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

CB Watson Primary School (Food Service)

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Zaxby’s

311 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Houston County Career Academy (Food Service)

1311 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Pizza Hut

1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Jones County:

Sequoia Golf Healy Point (Food Service)

293 RIVER NORTH BLVD MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

New Gray Elementary School (Food Service)

365 E GA 18 HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Jones County Pre-K School (Food Service)

273 RAILROAD ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Laurens County:

Trinity Christian School (Food Service)

200 TRINITY RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Burger King

2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Hometown Grill

1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Tumpie House

1049 SNELLBRIDGE RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

East Laurens High School (Food Service)

1010 HIGHWAY 80 E EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Hong Kong Restaurant

108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Huddle House

721 CENTRAL DR PO BOX 4216 EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Monroe County:

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

La Pasadita Cafe

275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Peach County:

Hardee’s

242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Taco Bell

319 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-06-2022

Casa Mexico

311 HWY 49 STE 170 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Chick-fil-A – Sodexo

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

103 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

101 DUNBAR RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Slice of Life – Sodexo

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

478 Country Buffet

311 N GA 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Simply to Go – Sodexo

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Domino’s

231 GA HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 100 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Fort Valley Head Start (Food Service)

700 SPRUCE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Senior Citizen Center (Food Service)

101 MURRAY RD EXT FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Peachtree Cafe

50 LANE RD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Peach County High School (Food Service)

3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2022

Putnam County:

Eat-A-Ton Cafe

102 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Iron Fork Cafe

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee

100 SCOTT RD LOT A EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

Washington County:

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill

102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Chef Erik’s Little Bistro

409 S MAIN ST UNIT B WRENS, GA 30833

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant – Mobile Unit

1831 VETERANS BLVD STE F DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2022

