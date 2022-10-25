Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 17-21

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 17 and Friday, October 21, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 17 and Friday, October 21, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Cravings!
108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Firehouse Subs
1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Morning Grind
451 W MONTGOMERY ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

 

 

Bibb County:

Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)
1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Avid Motel (Food Service)
3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date:  10-21-2022

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Central High School (Food Service)
2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Miller Middle School (Food Service)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Hutchings College & Career Academy / Compass Rose (Food Service)
1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

ACE / Mac Food Service
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

MAC Food Truck
5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Matilda Harley Elementary School (Food Service)
2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Waffle House
840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center (Food Service)
1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Zaxby’s
4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)
855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Springhill Suites (Food Service)
4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Biddy’s
946 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Mi Margaritas Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Burger King
853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3580 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

 

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

 

Houston County:

Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Christian Fellowship Academy / The Winning Academy (Food Service)
621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from three days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)
814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Quality Inn (Food Service)
1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Game-On Sports Cafe
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Still Life Cocktail Club
145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

J&F Caribbean Delight
100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Friends of the Hill
104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Captain D’s
3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Perry Middle School (Food Service)
495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Perry Head Start (Food Service)
905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

1 Family Deli
1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Little Caesars
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Potato Po-Ta-Toe
778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

King’s Que & More – Base & Mobile
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)
814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Inspection Score: 59 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Westfield School Cafeteria
2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 71 (improved score three days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Pace Family Mexican
312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Subway
499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Dough Bros Pizza Joint
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

 

 

Jasper County:

The Vanilla Bean
134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Five Loaves
130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Tin Hut Takeout
187 MADISON RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

 

 

Jones County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen (Food Service)
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Krystal
293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Starbucks at Ingles
261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Food Medics – Base & Mobile
111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

 

 

Laurens County:

Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels (Food Service)
112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Boddie Bros. BBQ – Base
101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Boddie Bros. BBQ – Mobile
101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Come Home to the Country
875 JAMES CURRIE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Los Chiles Bar and Grill
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Spuds, Soups & Salads
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

East Laurens Middle (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant and Grill
2161 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
1101 BROOKHAVEN DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Northwest Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)
3330 HWY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Dairy Queen
2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Captain D’s
1951 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Taco Bell
2416 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Ruby Tuesday
2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Friendly Gus (Food Service)
3438 HIGHWAY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Delightful Heightful – Mobile & Base
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31040
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

 

 

Monroe County:

Papa John’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts
171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

 

 

Peach County:

Mi Ranchito
311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Denny’s
309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

King’s Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

 

 

Putnam County:

Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Sweet Kneads
103 CLACK CIR NE STE 1000 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Eatonton-Putnam Senior Center (Food Service)
100 ULYSSES CT EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

 

 

Twiggs County:

Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood – Base & Mobile
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

 

 

Upson County:

Zaxby’s
809 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

