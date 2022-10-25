Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 17-21

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 17 and Friday, October 21, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 17 and Friday, October 21, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lakeview Academy (Food Service)

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Cravings!

108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Firehouse Subs

1909 N COLUMBIA ST STE C MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Morning Grind

451 W MONTGOMERY ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill

2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Bibb County:

Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)

1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Hampton Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3954 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Avid Motel (Food Service)

3969 RIVER PLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

D&D Burger, Wings and Things – Mobile

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Central High School (Food Service)

2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Miller Middle School (Food Service)

751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Hutchings College & Career Academy / Compass Rose (Food Service)

1780 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

ACE / Mac Food Service

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

MAC Food Truck

5665 NEW FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Matilda Harley Elementary School (Food Service)

2230 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Waffle House

840 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center (Food Service)

1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Zaxby’s

4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Ingram Pye Elementary School (Food Service)

855 ANTHONY RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Springhill Suites (Food Service)

4630 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Biddy’s

946 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Mi Margaritas Bar & Grill

4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Burger King

853 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3580 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (Food Service)

1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Houston County:

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Christian Fellowship Academy / The Winning Academy (Food Service)

621 WALNUT ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

La Pina Loka Snacks

2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90 (improved from three days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)

814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Quality Inn (Food Service)

1602 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Game-On Sports Cafe

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 130 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Still Life Cocktail Club

145 S COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

J&F Caribbean Delight

100 A GUNN RD STE 3 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Friends of the Hill

104 WESTCLIFF BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Captain D’s

3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Krystal

1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Oil Lamp Restaurant

401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Perry Middle School (Food Service)

495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Perry Head Start (Food Service)

905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

1 Family Deli

1321 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Little Caesars

2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Potato Po-Ta-Toe

778 HWY 96 STE 135 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

King’s Que & More – Base & Mobile

119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)

814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Inspection Score: 59 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)

1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

The Garden Grill & Bar / Hilton Garden Inn

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Top Wok

1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Westfield School Cafeteria

2005 US HWY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

La Pina Loka Snacks

2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 71 (improved score three days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Pace Family Mexican

312 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Subway

499 HWY 247 S BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Dough Bros Pizza Joint

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Sol Azteca Mexican Grill

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 440 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Jasper County:

The Vanilla Bean

134 W GREEN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Five Loaves

130 W GREENE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Tin Hut Takeout

187 MADISON RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Jones County:

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen (Food Service)

105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Krystal

293 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Starbucks at Ingles

261 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

McDonald’s

286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Food Medics – Base & Mobile

111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Laurens County:

Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels (Food Service)

112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Boddie Bros. BBQ – Base

101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Boddie Bros. BBQ – Mobile

101 COUNTRY CLUB RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Come Home to the Country

875 JAMES CURRIE RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Los Chiles Bar and Grill

1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Spuds, Soups & Salads

1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

East Laurens Middle (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant and Grill

2161 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

1101 BROOKHAVEN DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Northwest Laurens Elementary School (Food Service)

3330 HWY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Dairy Queen

2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Captain D’s

1951 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Taco Bell

2416 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Ruby Tuesday

2190 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Friendly Gus (Food Service)

3438 HIGHWAY 80 W DUDLEY, GA 31022

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Delightful Heightful – Mobile & Base

912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31040

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Monroe County:

Papa John’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Moe’s

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-21-2022

Monroe County Jail (Food Service)

145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

171 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Huddle House

325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Peach County:

Mi Ranchito

311 A VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Denny’s

309 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Waffle House

241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

King’s Deli at Fort Valley

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-17-2022

Putnam County:

Huddle House

916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Sweet Kneads

103 CLACK CIR NE STE 1000 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Eatonton-Putnam Senior Center (Food Service)

100 ULYSSES CT EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Twiggs County:

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood – Base & Mobile

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-20-2022

Subway

13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-18-2022

Upson County:

Zaxby’s

809 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-19-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.