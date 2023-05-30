Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 22-26
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 22 and Friday, May 26, 2023.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 22 and Friday, May 26, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Riverbend Correctional Facility (Food Service)
196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Chick-fil-A – GCSU
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub
1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
The Reel Grill
114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Taylor’s Cove
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
RollCall
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Bibb County:
1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
The Rookery
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
H & H
807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Dovetail
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Capitol Theatre (Food Service)
382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Grant’s Lounge
576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Pig on a Pie
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
The Brick House Pub & Sub
458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Chick-in-Box
5540 THOMASTON UNIT G MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Burger King
3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Just Tap’d
488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
High Noon Brewing Company
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
T & N Moon’s Wing & Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Subway
883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Backwoods BBQ
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT G MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Crawford County:
Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)
281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Roberta HealthCare Center (Food Service)
420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Holy Pie! Pizzeria
256 WRIGHT AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Lucas Food – Base of Operation
4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Dodge County:
The Fishing Hole
115 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Nabo’s BBQ
5951 7TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Houston County:
Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)
1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Q Time Barbeque
1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Yesterdaze Bar & Grill
2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Taco Bell
419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Bojangles
4010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
J & A Food on the Go – Mobile
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Smoke South Craft BBQ – Mobile
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Base
320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Tasting At The Burrough – Base
315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Tasting At The Burrough – Mobile
315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
T.J. & Son Food
210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Rickys Taco Shop – Base
205 DENTAL DR STE 11 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Rickys Taco Shop – Mobile
205 DENTAL DR STE 11 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)
2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Jimmy Johns
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Big Bird Shack
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Wartown Growlers
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
J & A Food on the Go – Base
300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Root 76 Cuisine – Base of Operation
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Little Caesars
810 HWY 96 STE 2100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Laurens County:
Cloverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Superb Grill
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Frosty Frog Shaved Ice – Mobile
102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Halftime Wings Express – Mobile
1514 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Friendly Gus Food Stores #18 (Food Service)
650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Golden Corral
2113 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Friendly Gus Food Stores #19 (Food Service)
415 SOPERTON AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Arby’s
2144 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Macon County:
Montezuma Health Care (Food Service)
506 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Flint River Community Hospital (Food Service)
509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
The Oaks Nursing Home (Food Service)
777 NURSING HOME RD MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Monroe County:
Domino’s
140 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Peach County:
Grammy’s Shaved Ice
103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
ABC Catering, LLC. – Mobile
101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Marco’s Pizza
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Taylor County:
Taylor Made Ice Cream
8 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
Treutlen County:
Poole Concessions
2915 CORSEY GROVE WAY TARRYTOWN, GA 30470
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Twiggs County:
Cafe’ Academy
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Kane’s BBQ – Mobile
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Kane’s BBQ – Base of Operations
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
Washington County:
IGAL Academy (Food Service)
423 INDUSTRIAL DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Saucy’s Seafood & More
100 E S. CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023
Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)
285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
Washington County High School (Food Service)
420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023