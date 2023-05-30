Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 22-26

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 22 and Friday, May 26, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Baldwin County:

Riverbend Correctional Facility (Food Service)

196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Chick-fil-A – GCSU

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Pickle Barrel Cafe and Sports Pub

1892 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

The Reel Grill

114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Taylor’s Cove

3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

RollCall

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Bibb County:

1842 Inn (Food Service)

353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

The Rookery

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

H & H

807 FORSYTH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Dovetail

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Capitol Theatre (Food Service)

382 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Grant’s Lounge

576 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Pig on a Pie

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE 1 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

The Brick House Pub & Sub

458 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Chick-in-Box

5540 THOMASTON UNIT G MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Burger King

3025 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Just Tap’d

488 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

High Noon Brewing Company

567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

T & N Moon’s Wing & Seafood

4191 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Subway

883 PINE ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Backwoods BBQ

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT G MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Crawford County:

Crawford County Senior Center (Food Service)

281 MCCRARY AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Roberta HealthCare Center (Food Service)

420 MYRTLE DR ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Holy Pie! Pizzeria

256 WRIGHT AVE ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Lucas Food – Base of Operation

4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Dodge County:

The Fishing Hole

115 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Nabo’s BBQ

5951 7TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Houston County:

Antebellum Grove Senior Living (Food Service)

1010 KATHRYN RYALS RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Q Time Barbeque

1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Yesterdaze Bar & Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Taco Bell

419 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi

794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Bojangles

4010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

J & A Food on the Go – Mobile

300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Mobile

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ – Mobile

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Smoke South Craft BBQ and Catering – Base

320 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Tasting At The Burrough – Base

315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Tasting At The Burrough – Mobile

315 TRACY TER WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)

203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Dunkin Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

T.J. & Son Food

210 GARMON ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Rickys Taco Shop – Base

205 DENTAL DR STE 11 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Rickys Taco Shop – Mobile

205 DENTAL DR STE 11 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Church Home Rehabilitation & Healthcare (Food Service)

2470 HWY 41 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Jimmy Johns

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Big Bird Shack

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Wartown Growlers

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

J & A Food on the Go – Base

300 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Root 76 Cuisine – Base of Operation

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Little Caesars

810 HWY 96 STE 2100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Laurens County:

Cloverleaf Restaurant

509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Superb Grill

1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Frosty Frog Shaved Ice – Mobile

102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Halftime Wings Express – Mobile

1514 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Friendly Gus Food Stores #18 (Food Service)

650 PINEHILL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Golden Corral

2113 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Friendly Gus Food Stores #19 (Food Service)

415 SOPERTON AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Arby’s

2144 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Macon County:

Montezuma Health Care (Food Service)

506 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Flint River Community Hospital (Food Service)

509 SUMTER ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

The Oaks Nursing Home (Food Service)

777 NURSING HOME RD MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Monroe County:

Domino’s

140 N. LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Peach County:

Grammy’s Shaved Ice

103 A CHURCH ST BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

ABC Catering, LLC. – Mobile

101 BLUECOAT TRL BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Marco’s Pizza

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE D BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Taylor County:

Taylor Made Ice Cream

8 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

Treutlen County:

Poole Concessions

2915 CORSEY GROVE WAY TARRYTOWN, GA 30470

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Twiggs County:

Cafe’ Academy

1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Kane’s BBQ – Base of Operations

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

Washington County:

IGAL Academy (Food Service)

423 INDUSTRIAL DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Saucy’s Seafood & More

100 E S. CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-26-2023

Ridge Road Primary and Elementary School (Food Service)

285 RIDGE RD PO BOX 716 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

Washington County High School (Food Service)

420 RIDDLEVILLE RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

