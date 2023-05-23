Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 15-19

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 15 and Friday, May 19, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Pizza Hut- GCSU

140 W CAMPUS DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Columbia Pub Inc

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 105 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Bibb County:

Los Comales – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

Danis Concession – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

Rubix Cube LLC – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

LaBella Morelia Tacos y Frutas – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

Daniel’s Concessions – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

Antojitos Mexiconos Malinalli – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

El Torito De Chapala – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

Tacos Sige – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

Greek’s Gyro – Smiley’s

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD F Building MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023

Tokyo Ally Restaurant

574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Mrs. Winners

2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Z Beans Coffee

350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

J & J Fish & Chicken

4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Hello Boba Cafe

359 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Dunkin Donuts

860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

CRU Lounge Macon

2440 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Dismas Charities Macon (Food Service)

744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Ingleside Village Pizza

2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood and Grill

6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Courtyard Macon (Food Service)

3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Hot Rod BBQ

MACON FOOD MART GRAND OPENING 2023 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Captain D’s

5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)

250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

M & M Sandwich & Pastry

3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Romo’s Pizza

4123 FORSYTH RD STE G MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Nutrition For Tomorrow – Restaurant

881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Nutrition For Tomorrow – Base (Food Service)

881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More

881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

The Hen’s Nest – Base

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

The Hen’s Nest – Mobile

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Wingstop

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE C-04 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

China Inn Restaurant

3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

K Family Deli

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 25 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Fazoli’s

6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Anderson’s Diner

3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Boys & Girls Club Central Kitchen

3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

KJK

3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Crawford County:

Lucas Food

4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Patty Shack – Base of Operation

525 CRUSSELLE RD E ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Patty Shack – Truck

525 CRUSSELLE ST E ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Champion’s Restaurant

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Jersey Wings & Fish

17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Camp Grace – Food

2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Dooly County:

Dooly County Elementary-Middle School (Food Service)

11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Dooly County High School (Food Service)

715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Houston County:

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery

794 HWY 96 STE 204 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Jersey Mike’s Subs

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe

2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes

2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

The Butcher Shop

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Huey Magoos

700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)

2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

McDonald’s

3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Zaxby’s

861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Shanghai Restaurant

2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Wingstop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 340 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Jones County:

Popeye’s Lousiana Kitchen

105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Gray-8-Skate Family Entertainment Center (Food Service)

4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Laurens County:

China Garden

106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Ashley Palisades – Base

101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Marco’s Pizza

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A11 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023

Macon County:

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

Jamaican Fury Fusion LLC

734 CHATHAM ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Macon County Middle and High School (Food Service)

611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)

400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Monroe County:

Taco Bell

152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

High Falls Water Park Concession Stand

463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Timberlake Campground (Food Service)

1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)

23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023

Peach County:

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)

604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023

Taylor County:

Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)

56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)

218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Taylor County High School (Food Service)

24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Twiggs County:

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Washington County:

Wendy’s

611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

Kaolin Teas N’ Tans

125 E CHURCH ST STE F SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023

