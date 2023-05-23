Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 15-19
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 15 and Friday, May 19, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Pizza Hut- GCSU
140 W CAMPUS DR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Columbia Pub Inc
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 105 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Bibb County:
Los Comales – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
Danis Concession – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
Rubix Cube LLC – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
LaBella Morelia Tacos y Frutas – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
Daniel’s Concessions – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
Antojitos Mexiconos Malinalli – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
El Torito De Chapala – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD UNIT 56 H MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
Tacos Sige – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
Greek’s Gyro – Smiley’s
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD F Building MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2023
Tokyo Ally Restaurant
574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Mrs. Winners
2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Oliver’s Corner Bistro
496 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
J & J Fish & Chicken
4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Hello Boba Cafe
359 THIRD ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Dunkin Donuts
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
CRU Lounge Macon
2440 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Dismas Charities Macon (Food Service)
744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Ingleside Village Pizza
2395 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Applebee’s Neighborhood and Grill
6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Courtyard Macon (Food Service)
3990 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Hot Rod BBQ
MACON FOOD MART GRAND OPENING 2023 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
M & M Sandwich & Pastry
3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Romo’s Pizza
4123 FORSYTH RD STE G MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Nutrition For Tomorrow – Restaurant
881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Nutrition For Tomorrow – Base (Food Service)
881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More
881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
The Hen’s Nest – Base
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
The Hen’s Nest – Mobile
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Wingstop
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE C-04 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
China Inn Restaurant
3268 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
K Family Deli
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 25 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Fazoli’s
6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Anderson’s Diner
3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Boys & Girls Club Central Kitchen
3111 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
KJK
3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Crawford County:
Lucas Food
4481 HWY 128 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Patty Shack – Base of Operation
525 CRUSSELLE RD E ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Patty Shack – Truck
525 CRUSSELLE ST E ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Champion’s Restaurant
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Jersey Wings & Fish
17 W CRUSSELL ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Camp Grace – Food
2559 WALKERS CHAPEL RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Dooly County:
Dooly County Elementary-Middle School (Food Service)
11949 41 HWY PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Dooly County High School (Food Service)
715 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Houston County:
Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery
794 HWY 96 STE 204 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes
2806 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
The Butcher Shop
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Huey Magoos
700 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
McDonald’s
3000 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Shanghai Restaurant
2203 WATSON BLVD STE BB WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
100 NORTH HOUSTON LAKE BLVD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Wingstop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 340 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Jones County:
Popeye’s Lousiana Kitchen
105 LITE-N TIE RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Gray-8-Skate Family Entertainment Center (Food Service)
4151 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Laurens County:
China Garden
106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Ashley Palisades – Mobile Unit
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Ashley Palisades – Base
101 PALISADE DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2023
Macon County:
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
Jamaican Fury Fusion LLC
734 CHATHAM ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Macon County Middle and High School (Food Service)
611 CARL PEASTER HWY. MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Macon County Elementary School (Food Service)
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Monroe County:
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
High Falls Water Park Concession Stand
463 BOXANKLE RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Timberlake Campground (Food Service)
1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2023
Peach County:
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-17-2023
Taylor County:
Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)
56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)
218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Twiggs County:
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Washington County:
Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023
Kaolin Teas N’ Tans
125 E CHURCH ST STE F SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2023