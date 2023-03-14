Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 6-10

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 6 and Friday, March 10, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Baldwin County:

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Biba’s Italian Restaurant

2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

JK Enterprise Group (Food Service)

201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Little Caesars

1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Bibb County:

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)

111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Parish on Cherry Street

580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Daiquiris & More

408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

The Hen’s Nest – Base

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

The Hen’s Nest – Mobile

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)

905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Five Guys

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Chico and Chang

3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)

5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Dunkin Donuts

1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Fresh Air Barbecue

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Hooters

112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Dairy Queen

4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Christ Church (Food Service)

582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Wing Man

5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Qwic Delight Food Truck

722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Wing Topia

5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Wendy’s

3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Overtime Bar and Grill

2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Recess (Food Service)

469 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

McDonald’s

6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

CC Fish House

4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Taco Bell

170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Barberitos

652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Fajitas Mexican Grill # 2

6012 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Greek’s Gyro

6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD F Building MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Subway

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Marco’s Pizza

6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 77 (improved score on a follow-up two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Popeye’s

3980 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Krystal

3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Red Claw of Macon

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 29 MACON, GA 31200

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Bleckley County:

Bleckley PDC/ RSAT (Food Service)

179 JAC ARTS RD COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Houston County:

Huntington Middle School (Food Service)

206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Taco Bell

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Mobile

139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Jack’s

1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

The Table at FCC Warner Robins

100 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Sonic

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Thomson Middle School (Food Service)

301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Cook Out

113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Miller Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Smoothie King

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Peking Garden & Sushi

3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Houston County Win Academy (Food Service)

215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Cook Out

3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Luna Taqueria

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner

3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Another Broken Egg Cafe

810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)

420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Bodega Brew

1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Waffle House

3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Caffe Vignette

107 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill

504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Wing Town K

1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Burger King

1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

McDonald’s

123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Abba House (Food Service)

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Taco Bell

715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)

120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Jones County:

Old Clinton Bar-B-Que

4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Subway

285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Dairy Queen

315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Laurens County:

Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Tasty Wings & Seafood

2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

East Laurens Middle School (Food Service)

920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Los Chiles Bar and Grill

1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Dairy Queen

2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Waffle House

2122 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels

112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Dublinair Health & Rehab (Food Service)

300 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Taco Bell

2416 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Subway

2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Monroe County:

Shane’s Rib Shack

448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023

Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que

100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Zaxby’s

321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Peach County:

Burger King

313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

McDonald’s

404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Little Caesars

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Krystal

300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Roots Plant Based Cafe

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023

Telfair County:

McRae Manor Nursing Home (Food Service)

160 S FIRST AVE PO BOX 55179 MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Snobiz of McRae-Helena – Base

81 W OAK ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Snobiz of McRae-Helena -Mobile

81 W OAK ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023

Sheerabella Shaved Ice – Mobile

11 LIBERTY ST MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023

Day Day New

160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023

