Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 6-10
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 6 and Friday, March 10, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
JK Enterprise Group (Food Service)
201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Little Caesars
1905 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Bibb County:
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Parish on Cherry Street
580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
1190 FRANK AMERSON PKWY MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Daiquiris & More
408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
The Hen’s Nest – Base
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
The Hen’s Nest – Mobile
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
St. Joseph’s School (Food Service)
905 HIGH ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Five Guys
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Chico and Chang
3850 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
5000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Dunkin Donuts
1068 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Fresh Air Barbecue
3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Hooters
112 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Dairy Queen
4700 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Christ Church (Food Service)
582 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Wing Man
5615 HOUSTON RD UNIT 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Qwic Delight Food Truck
722 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Wing Topia
5966 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Wendy’s
3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Overtime Bar and Grill
2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Recess (Food Service)
469 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
McDonald’s
6210 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Taco Bell
170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Barberitos
652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Fajitas Mexican Grill # 2
6012 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Greek’s Gyro
6717 HAWKINSVILLE RD F Building MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
3990 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Marco’s Pizza
6394 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 77 (improved score on a follow-up two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Popeye’s
3980 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Krystal
3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Red Claw of Macon
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 29 MACON, GA 31200
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Bleckley County:
Bleckley PDC/ RSAT (Food Service)
179 JAC ARTS RD COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Houston County:
Huntington Middle School (Food Service)
206 WELBORN RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Mobile
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Jack’s
1284 S HOUSTON LAKE BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
The Table at FCC Warner Robins
100 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Mike’s Hotdogs & Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Sonic
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Thomson Middle School (Food Service)
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Cook Out
113 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Miller Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Houston County Win Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Cook Out
3061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Luna Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Meechie’s Dserts & Dinner
3510 HWY 41 N STE 2004 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Another Broken Egg Cafe
810 HWY 96 STE 1700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Caffe Vignette
107 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill
504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Wing Town K
1807 WATSON BLVD UNIT A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Burger King
1000 ST. PATRICKS DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
McDonald’s
123 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Abba House (Food Service)
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Taco Bell
715 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
810 HWY 96 STE 2200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Jones County:
Old Clinton Bar-B-Que
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Laurens County:
Shamrock Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
1634 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Tasty Wings & Seafood
2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
East Laurens Middle School (Food Service)
920 HIGHWAY 80 EAST EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Los Chiles Bar and Grill
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Dairy Queen
2007 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Waffle House
2122 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Laurens County Senior Center / Meals on Wheels
112 NATHANIEL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Dublinair Health & Rehab (Food Service)
300 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Taco Bell
2416 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Subway
2423 HIGHWAY 80 W DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Monroe County:
Shane’s Rib Shack
448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2023
Morgan’s Bar-Be-Que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Zaxby’s
321 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Peach County:
Burger King
313 49 HWY N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Roots Plant Based Cafe
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-06-2023
Telfair County:
McRae Manor Nursing Home (Food Service)
160 S FIRST AVE PO BOX 55179 MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Snobiz of McRae-Helena – Base
81 W OAK ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Snobiz of McRae-Helena -Mobile
81 W OAK ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2023
Sheerabella Shaved Ice – Mobile
11 LIBERTY ST MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2023
Day Day New
160 8TH ST HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-07-2023