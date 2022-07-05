Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 27-July 1

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 27 and Friday, July 1, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Glo’s Thighs and Pies

367 SPARTA HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Ned Kelly’s

119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Bibb County:

Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)

120 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)

3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Specialties of the House

5707 RIVOLI DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Mrs. Winner’s

2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

B.L. Smoker’s BBQ

2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

KFC

4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Mercer Dining Law School Sidebar Cafe

1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Guitarras Mexican Grill

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Daybreak – A Project of Depaul USA (Food Service)

174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Satterfield’s

120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Southern Vegan Soul Cafe

3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Taiwan Restaurant

3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Nutrition for Tomorrow – Aroma Essence

881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More

881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

City Wings Steak and Lemonade

3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Guitarras Mexican Food Truck

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Zaxby’s

910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

American Feel and Wings

45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Dunkin’

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

J&J Fish & Chicken

66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Luther Williams Field (Food Service)

225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Grey Goose Player’s Club

4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)

245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Macon Swirls

5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill

5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails

470 FIRST ST UNIT F MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Burger King

3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Lucky China

4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Texas Roadhouse

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Teriyaki House

921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Arby’s

4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Boss Wings/Wing Stop

4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Anderson’s Diner

3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Chen’s Wok

4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Fing Town I

950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Fried Green Tomatoes

103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Firehouse Subs

4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Bleckley County:

Premier Cigar Lounge (Food Service)

133 N 2ND ST STE C COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Hancock County:

Elmo’s Bar and Grill

3997 LAKE SINCLAIR DRIVE SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Houston County:

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

GiGi’s Comfort Food

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Wendy’s

1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop

757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Frog’s Greatest Sno – Mobile

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Sno Biz

3421 HWY 41 STE 1000 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Abba House (Food Service)

2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Yami Yami

770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Hunni BJ’s Bar and Grill

504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

The Georgia Dog

2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Cinnaholic

810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

The Hot Chik

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Peking Garden & Sushi

3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

O’Charley’s

2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

O Taste and See – Mobile & Base

400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Barberitos

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Johnson County:

Subway

187 N BRADFORD ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Jones County:

El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar

216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Bloom Nutrition (Food Service)

119 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Laurens County:

Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Base

1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Mobile

1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro

107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Cloverleaf Restaurant

509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant

1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Kobe

2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Monroe County:

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal (Food Service)

484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Peach County:

Tru Hookah Lounge (Food Service)

103 W MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Creekside Caterers

12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe

803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Putnam County:

Mellow Mushroom

105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Waffle House

1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

McDonald’s

1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 100 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

El Sitio Mexican Grill

106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Two Rivers Nutrition (Food Service)

109 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

The Pickled Okra

651 OLD PHOENIX RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022

Henry’s Garrett Catering / Dot 2 Dot Inn (Food Service)

200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022

Rock Eagle Founders Lodge (Food Service)

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022

Washington County:

Coleman’s Corner

340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Wilcox County:

Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)

303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022

Wilkinson County:

Pruitt Health – Toomsboro (Food Service)

210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)

108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

Thompson’s Cove

2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022

