Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 27-July 1
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 27 and Friday, July 1, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Glo’s Thighs and Pies
367 SPARTA HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Ned Kelly’s
119 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Bibb County:
Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
120 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Baymont Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Specialties of the House
5707 RIVOLI DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Mrs. Winner’s
2419 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
B.L. Smoker’s BBQ
2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
KFC
4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Mercer Dining Law School Sidebar Cafe
1021 GEORGIA AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Guitarras Mexican Grill
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Daybreak – A Project of Depaul USA (Food Service)
174 WALNUT ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Satterfield’s
120 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Southern Vegan Soul Cafe
3348 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Taiwan Restaurant
3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Nutrition for Tomorrow – Aroma Essence
881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More
881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
City Wings Steak and Lemonade
3670 EISENHOWER PKWY STE A1 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Guitarras Mexican Food Truck
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Dunkin’
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
J&J Fish & Chicken
66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Luther Williams Field (Food Service)
225 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Grey Goose Player’s Club
4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4035 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Macon Swirls
5451 BOWMAN RD STE 230 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Mr. E’s Sports Bar and Grill
5630 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails
470 FIRST ST UNIT F MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Burger King
3820 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Lucky China
4221 MERCER UNIV. DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Teriyaki House
921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Arby’s
4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Boss Wings/Wing Stop
4634 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE 4 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Anderson’s Diner
3700 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Fried Green Tomatoes
103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Bleckley County:
Premier Cigar Lounge (Food Service)
133 N 2ND ST STE C COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Hancock County:
Elmo’s Bar and Grill
3997 LAKE SINCLAIR DRIVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Houston County:
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
GiGi’s Comfort Food
103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Wendy’s
1428 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Schultze’s Old Fashion Soda Shop
757 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Frog’s Greatest Sno – Mobile
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Sno Biz
3421 HWY 41 STE 1000 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Abba House (Food Service)
2093 HIGHWAY 41 S PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Hunni BJ’s Bar and Grill
504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
The Georgia Dog
2922 WATSON BLVD SPC 840 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Cinnaholic
810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
The Hot Chik
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
O’Charley’s
2990 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
O Taste and See – Mobile & Base
400 RILEY ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Barberitos
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Johnson County:
Subway
187 N BRADFORD ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Johnson County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
108 HILTON HOLTON DR WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Jones County:
El Sombrero Mexican Grill & Bar
216 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Bloom Nutrition (Food Service)
119 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Laurens County:
Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Base
1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Yummy Ice Sno Biz – Mobile
1617 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro
107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Cloverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Sea Shells Seafood Restaurant
1831 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Kobe
2103 VETERAN BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Monroe County:
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Community Improvement Coalition – Seasonal (Food Service)
484 HWY 83 SOUTH HWY S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Peach County:
Tru Hookah Lounge (Food Service)
103 W MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Putnam County:
Mellow Mushroom
105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Waffle House
1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
McDonald’s
1001 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE STE 100 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
El Sitio Mexican Grill
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 5&6 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Two Rivers Nutrition (Food Service)
109 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
The Pickled Okra
651 OLD PHOENIX RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-01-2022
Henry’s Garrett Catering / Dot 2 Dot Inn (Food Service)
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-30-2022
Rock Eagle Founders Lodge (Food Service)
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-27-2022
Washington County:
Coleman’s Corner
340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Wilcox County:
Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-29-2022
Wilkinson County:
Pruitt Health – Toomsboro (Food Service)
210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Wilkinson County LEC (Food Service)
108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022
Thompson’s Cove
2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-28-2022