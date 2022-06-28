Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 20-24
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Bibb County:
Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Carmella Joe’s – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
The Corner Cafe – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Rosie’s Market – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ
2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Tucker’s Barbecue & Drive-In
4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Edgar’s Hospitality
5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Sparks Deli Wings Cafe
3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)
4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Silly Lilly’s Soul Food #2
3189 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Oakview Golf & Country Club (Food Service)
128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
KFC Wingworks
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Waffle House
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Overtime Bar and Grill
2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Crawford County:
Frozen Joe’s
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Dodge County:
Eastman Healthcare and Rehab (Food Service)
556 CHESTER HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Eastman Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
176 FREAMON GRAHAM BLVD PO BOX 235 EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Heart of Georgia Nursing Home (Food Service)
815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Eastman Youth Development Campus Culinary Arts
176 FREAMON-GRAHAM BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Zaxby’s
6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Dooly County:
Unadilla Business Corporation (Food Service)
475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Houston County:
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Five Guys: Burgers & Fries
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Caffe Vignette
105 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Luna Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
44th & Madison
115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Lamar County:
Zaxby’s
118 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Laurens County:
Dublin Moose Lodge #1609 (Food Service)
518 ACADEMY AVE PO BOX 987 DUBLIN, GA 31040
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Jack’s Place
245 REX MILLER RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)
200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro
107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Macon County:
Oasis Coffee House
310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Old Mexico
127 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Monroe County:
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Peach County:
Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)
2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022
Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Putnam County:
Big Daddy’s Sweet Treats
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022
Washington County:
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022
Wilkinson County:
Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022
Boehner’s Front Porch
260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022