Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 20-24

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24, 2022.
Tucker Sargent,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Bibb County:

Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Carmella Joe’s – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

The Corner Cafe – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Rosie’s Market – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

McAlister’s Deli
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ
2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Tucker’s Barbecue & Drive-In
4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Edgar’s Hospitality
5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe
3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)
4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Silly Lilly’s Soul Food #2
3189 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

McDonald’s
4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Oakview Golf & Country Club (Food Service)
128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

KFC Wingworks
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Waffle House
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Subway
4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Overtime Bar and Grill
2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Crawford County:

Frozen Joe’s
86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

 

Dodge County:

Eastman Healthcare and Rehab (Food Service)
556 CHESTER HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Eastman Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
176 FREAMON GRAHAM BLVD PO BOX 235 EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Heart of Georgia Nursing Home (Food Service)
815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Eastman Youth Development Campus Culinary Arts
176 FREAMON-GRAHAM BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Zaxby’s
6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Dooly County:

Unadilla Business Corporation (Food Service)
475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Houston County:

Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)
589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Five Guys: Burgers & Fries
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)
120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Caffe Vignette
105 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Luna Taqueria
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

44th & Madison
115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Lamar County:

Zaxby’s
118 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Laurens County:

Dublin Moose Lodge #1609 (Food Service)
518 ACADEMY AVE PO BOX 987 DUBLIN, GA 31040
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Jack’s Place
245 REX MILLER RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)
200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro
107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 68
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Macon County:

Oasis Coffee House
310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Old Mexico
127 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

 

Monroe County:

McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Peach County:

Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)
2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Philly Italian Water Ice
100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

 

Putnam County:

Big Daddy’s Sweet Treats
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

 

Washington County:

Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

 

Wilkinson County:

Subway
107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Boehner’s Front Porch
260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Categories: Baldwin County, Bibb County, Bleckley County, Crawford County, Dodge County, Dooly County, Featured, Hancock County, Houston County, Johnson County, Jones County, Lamar County, Laurens County, Local News, Macon County, Monroe County, Peach County, Pulaski County, Restaurant Report Card, Taylor County, Telfair County, Treutlen County, Twiggs County, Washington County, Wheeler County, Wilcox County, Wilkinson County
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related