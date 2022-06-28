Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 20-24

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24, 2022.

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 20 and Friday, June 24, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Bibb County:

Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Carmella Joe’s – Atrium Health Navicent

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

The Corner Cafe – Atrium Health Navicent

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Ribbons Cafe

800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Rosie’s Market – Atrium Health Navicent

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

McAlister’s Deli

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Mother’s Breakfast & BBQ

2146 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Tucker’s Barbecue & Drive-In

4591 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Edgar’s Hospitality

5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe

3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Hot Wings Plus

3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Raymond Williams Chapter 50 D.A.V. (Food Service)

4493 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Silly Lilly’s Soul Food #2

3189 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

McDonald’s

4472 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Oakview Golf & Country Club (Food Service)

128 OAKVIEW CLUB DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

KFC Wingworks

4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Waffle House

4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Subway

4319 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Overtime Bar and Grill

2455 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Cook Out

155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Crawford County:

Frozen Joe’s

86 E AGENCY ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Dodge County:

Eastman Healthcare and Rehab (Food Service)

556 CHESTER HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Eastman Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

176 FREAMON GRAHAM BLVD PO BOX 235 EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Heart of Georgia Nursing Home (Food Service)

815 LEGION DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Eastman Youth Development Campus Culinary Arts

176 FREAMON-GRAHAM BLVD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Zaxby’s

6355 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Dooly County:

Unadilla Business Corporation (Food Service)

475 PINE ST UNADILLA, GA 31091

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Houston County:

Bodega Brew

1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Courtyard by Marriott (Food Service)

589 CARL VINSON PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Five Guys: Burgers & Fries

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

The Canopy at Warner Robins (Food Service)

120 LATHAM DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Caffe Vignette

105 ASSEMBLY LN BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Taco Bell

829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Luna Taqueria

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

44th & Madison

115 MARGIE DR STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Lamar County:

Zaxby’s

118 ROBERTA DR BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Laurens County:

Dublin Moose Lodge #1609 (Food Service)

518 ACADEMY AVE PO BOX 987 DUBLIN, GA 31040

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Jack’s Place

245 REX MILLER RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)

200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro

107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Macon County:

Oasis Coffee House

310 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Old Mexico

127 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Monroe County:

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Nita’s Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Starbucks

318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Burger King

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Peach County:

Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)

2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Philly Italian Water Ice

100 HAMILTON POINTE DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Chick-fil-A

402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2022

Dairy Queen

224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Putnam County:

Big Daddy’s Sweet Treats

812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-24-2022

Washington County:

Pizza Hut

610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2022

Wilkinson County:

Subway

107 RAILROAD ST MCINTYRE, GA 31054

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

AJ’s Wings

185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

Boehner’s Front Porch

260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2022

