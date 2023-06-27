Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 19-23

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 19 and Friday, June 23, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Burger King

2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Shima

140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Bibb County:

El Sombrero

4646 FORSYTH RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Coliseum Northside (Food Service)

400 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

The Next Level Community Development Center Inc. (Food Service)

3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Taiwan Restaurant

3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

The Daisy Tequila Bar (Food Service)

518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook

4436 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Mercer University Connell Center (Food Service)

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Mercer University Concessions

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Grey Goose Player’s Club

4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Chick-fil-A

5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Edgar’s Hospitality

5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Mercer Univ. Stadium Visitor Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Mercer University Stadium Home Concession

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Arby’s

3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Einstein Bros. Bagels at Tarver Library

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Mercer University – Bear Rock Cafe

1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Hot Wings Plus

3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Mercer Concessions – Mobile

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Mercer Concessions – Base

1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)

3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Krystal

2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Zaxby’s

910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Taki Steak House

6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Francar’s

1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

3 Countries Restaurant

195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Kroger Coffee Shop – Starbucks

4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)

4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Tzango @ Laniers

336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)

3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Hightales Roof Top Bar

401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)

1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village

1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 106 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

J and F Caribbean Delight

1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

La Bella Morelia

524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes

103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Chevo’s Mexican Restaurant

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Houston County:

The Kitchen

205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

American Deli

1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

WR Cafe

421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Chen’s Wok

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Starbucks

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Taco Bell

2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Teriyaki Japan

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

TBreak Pho & Boba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Little Caesar’s

2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Levi’s Grill

198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Subway

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Wendy’s

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

La Pina Loka Snacks

2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Subway @ Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

China Express, Lin Inc.

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Aqua Lounge (Food Service)

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Fishin’Chicken Corp – Mobile

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Patio 901 (Food Service)

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Fishin’Chicken Corp – Middle Georgia Commissary (Food Service)

1307 BALL ST STE 100 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Clover Wine Merchant (Food Service)

907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Smoke Time at Fishin’Chicken Corp

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

The Gym Cantina – Base

1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

The Gym Cantina – Mobile

1307 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Monroe County:

Whistle Stop Cafe

446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Nita’s Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Ooh La La

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Peach County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)

115 CHAPMAN RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)

2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Burger King

302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Chick-fil-A

402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Tony & Tonya’s BBQ and More

302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Treutlen County:

King’s Corner

8259 METTER ROAD SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023

Twiggs County:

Kountry Kitchen & Seafood

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Kountry Kitchen (Base of Operation)

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Kountry Kitchen of Jeffersonville (Mobile)

101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Slow Rolling – Base of Operation

115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Slow Rolling – Mobile

115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023

Washington County:

Pizza Hut

610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Tasty Freeze – Base

117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

Tasty Freeze -Mobile

117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023

China Buffet

662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

Domino’s

160 WALMART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023

