Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 19-23
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 19 and Friday, June 23, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Shima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Bibb County:
El Sombrero
4646 FORSYTH RD STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Coliseum Northside (Food Service)
400 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
The Next Level Community Development Center Inc. (Food Service)
3268 AVONDALE MILL RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Taiwan Restaurant
3896 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
The Daisy Tequila Bar (Food Service)
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Jeneane’s at Pinebrook
4436 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Mercer University Connell Center (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Mercer University Concessions
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Grey Goose Player’s Club
4524 FORSYTH RD STE 310 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Chick-fil-A
5055 BROOKHAVEN RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Edgar’s Hospitality
5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Mercer Univ. Stadium Visitor Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Mercer University Stadium Home Concession
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Arby’s
3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Einstein Bros. Bagels at Tarver Library
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Mercer University – Bear Rock Cafe
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Mercer Concessions – Mobile
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Mercer Concessions – Base
1327 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Alexander IV Senior Living (Food Service)
3769 RIDGE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Krystal
2863 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Zaxby’s
910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Taki Steak House
6255 ZEBULON RD STE 300 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Francar’s
1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
3 Countries Restaurant
195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Kroger Coffee Shop – Starbucks
4321 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)
4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Tzango @ Laniers
336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)
3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Reckon Coffee and Wine Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Hightales Roof Top Bar
401 COTTON AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)
1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Margarita’s @ Mercer Village
1602 MONTPELIER AVE STE 106 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
J and F Caribbean Delight
1686 N ATWOOD DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
La Bella Morelia
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes
103 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Chevo’s Mexican Restaurant
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Houston County:
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
American Deli
1130 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Chen’s Wok
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 815 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Taco Bell
2719 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Teriyaki Japan
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 830 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
TBreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Little Caesar’s
2706 WATSON BLVD STE G WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Subway
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Monkey Joe’s (Food Service)
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 390 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Subway @ Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
China Express, Lin Inc.
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Aqua Lounge (Food Service)
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Fishin’Chicken Corp – Mobile
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Patio 901 (Food Service)
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Fishin’Chicken Corp – Middle Georgia Commissary (Food Service)
1307 BALL ST STE 100 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Clover Wine Merchant (Food Service)
907 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Smoke Time at Fishin’Chicken Corp
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
The Gym Cantina – Base
1307 BALL ST UNIT 6 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
The Gym Cantina – Mobile
1307 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Monroe County:
Whistle Stop Cafe
446 MCCRACKIN ST JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Nita’s Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Peach County:
Quality Inn (Food Service)
115 CHAPMAN RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Boy Scouts of America Camp Benjamin Hawkins (Food Service)
2251 BOY SCOUT RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Burger King
302 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Chick-fil-A
402 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Tony & Tonya’s BBQ and More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Treutlen County:
King’s Corner
8259 METTER ROAD SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-21-2023
Twiggs County:
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Kountry Kitchen (Base of Operation)
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Kountry Kitchen of Jeffersonville (Mobile)
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Slow Rolling – Base of Operation
115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Slow Rolling – Mobile
115 S SECOND ST DANVILLE, GA 31017
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-20-2023
Washington County:
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Tasty Freeze – Base
117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
Tasty Freeze -Mobile
117 W SOUTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-23-2023
China Buffet
662 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023
Domino’s
160 WALMART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-22-2023