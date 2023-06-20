Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 12-16

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 12 and Friday, June 16, 2023.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here’s this week’s Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia’s food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 12 and Friday, June 16, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que

405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Wings, Rings & Things

3015 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Milledge Nutrition (Food Service)

1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Chipotle Mexican Grill

2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

El Tequila Grill

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Bibb County:

Party Ice – Base

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Party Ice – Mobile

3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Regency Hospital Company of Macon LLC (Food Service)

535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Amici Macon

1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Food Service)

505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Gateway Cafe

300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

551 Ocmulgee LLC

484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Cow Pies Pizza Co.

3955 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Hancock County:

Hargrove Snack Bar

12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Houston County:

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World Mini Melts

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

La Pina Loka Snacks

2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Base of Operation

1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Mobile

139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Stevi B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ 2

252 E FLOURNOY RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Pinky’s Shaved Ice

JUNIOR HIGH NATIONAL RODEO 2023 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Waffle House

1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Waffle House

1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar

1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Little Caesar’s

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Essential Bowls Warner Robins

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Kona Ice of Houston County – Base of Operation

205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Kona Ice of Houston County – Mobile

205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

King’s Que & More – Base of Operation

119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

King’s Que & More – Mobile

119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Splinters Axe House

590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Captain D’s

513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

BurgerIM – Mobile

520 GA HWY 247 S STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

BurgerIM – Base of Operation

520 GA HWY 247 STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

1070 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)

814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Taco Bell

502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Delicias Salvadorenas

415 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Waffle House

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Sharks Fish & Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Domino’s

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)

1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cookin

2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

No Name Chicken

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Jones County:

Patti’s Kitchen

101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Food Medics – Base

111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Food Medics – Mobile

111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Zaxby’s

166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Laurens County:

Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)

200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Chick-fil-A

2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

2004 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Monroe County:

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack

448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)

88 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Starbucks

318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers

12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Twiggs County:

China Wok

101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Huddle House

5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Washington County:

Hot Wings & Things

834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Lewis Lake Restaurant

1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Washington County Jail (Food Service)

733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Herb’s Fish Place

1653 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

The Pizza Place 2.0

143 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

IDK…It Don’t Matter

315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Waffle House

104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Wilkinson County:

PruittHealth – Toomsboro (Food Service)

210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Maebob’s Diner

100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Thompson’s Cove

2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.