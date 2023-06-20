Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 12-16

Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 12 and Friday, June 16, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Wings, Rings & Things
3015 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Milledge Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Chipotle Mexican Grill
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

El Tequila Grill
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Party Ice – Base
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Party Ice – Mobile
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Regency Hospital Company of Macon LLC (Food Service)
535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Amici Macon
1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Food Service)
505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

551 Ocmulgee LLC
484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Cow Pies Pizza Co.
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

 

 

Hancock County:

Hargrove Snack Bar
12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Rigby’s Water World Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Base of Operation
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Mobile
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ 2
252 E FLOURNOY RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Pinky’s Shaved Ice
JUNIOR HIGH NATIONAL RODEO 2023 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Little Caesar’s
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Essential Bowls Warner Robins
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Kona Ice of Houston County – Base of Operation
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Kona Ice of Houston County – Mobile
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

King’s Que & More – Base of Operation
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

King’s Que & More – Mobile
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Splinters Axe House
590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

BurgerIM – Mobile
520 GA HWY 247 S STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

BurgerIM – Base of Operation
520 GA HWY 247 STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
1070 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)
814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Taco Bell
502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Delicias Salvadorenas
415 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Sharks Fish & Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)
1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cookin
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

No Name Chicken
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

 

 

 

Jones County:

Patti’s Kitchen
101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Food Medics – Base
111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Food Medics – Mobile
111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)
200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Chick-fil-A
2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2004 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

 

 

Monroe County:

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Shane’s Rib Shack
448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

 

 

Peach County:

Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

 

 

Twiggs County:

China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

 

 

Washington County:

Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Lewis Lake Restaurant
1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Washington County Jail (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023

Herb’s Fish Place
1653 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023

The Pizza Place 2.0
143 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

IDK…It Don’t Matter
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023

 

 

Wilkinson County:

PruittHealth – Toomsboro (Food Service)
210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Maebob’s Diner
100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

Thompson’s Cove
2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023

