Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 12-16
Here's this week's Restaurant Report Card: Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 12 and Friday, June 16, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Wings, Rings & Things
3015 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Milledge Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill
2401 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
El Tequila Grill
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Bibb County:
Party Ice – Base
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Party Ice – Mobile
3271 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Regency Hospital Company of Macon LLC (Food Service)
535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Amici Macon
1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Food Service)
505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
551 Ocmulgee LLC
484 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Cow Pies Pizza Co.
3955 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Hancock County:
Hargrove Snack Bar
12762 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Houston County:
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Rigby’s Water World Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
La Pina Loka Snacks
2203 WATSON BLVD UNIT Z WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Base of Operation
1758 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
D & D Burger, Wings And Things – Mobile
139 RIVER VALLEY TRL KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Stevi B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ 2
252 E FLOURNOY RD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Pinky’s Shaved Ice
JUNIOR HIGH NATIONAL RODEO 2023 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Waffle House
1426 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Waffle House
1055 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Decadent A Coffee and Dessert Bar
1057 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Little Caesar’s
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Essential Bowls Warner Robins
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Kona Ice of Houston County – Base of Operation
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Kona Ice of Houston County – Mobile
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
King’s Que & More – Base of Operation
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
King’s Que & More – Mobile
119 MARKET ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Splinters Axe House
590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Captain D’s
513 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
BurgerIM – Mobile
520 GA HWY 247 S STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
BurgerIM – Base of Operation
520 GA HWY 247 STE 801 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
1070 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)
814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Taco Bell
502 HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Delicias Salvadorenas
415 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Sharks Fish & Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Perrydise Nutrition (Food Service)
1203 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Jamaican Flava Caribbean Cookin
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
No Name Chicken
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Jones County:
Patti’s Kitchen
101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Food Medics – Base
111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Food Medics – Mobile
111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Zaxby’s
166 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Laurens County:
Fairview Park Hospital (Food Service)
200 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Chick-fil-A
2002 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2004 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Monroe County:
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Shane’s Rib Shack
448 CABINESS RD STE A5 & A6 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Monroe County Hospital (Food Service)
88 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Starbucks
318 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Peach County:
Creekside Caterers
12840 HIGHWAY 96 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Twiggs County:
China Wok
101 N RAILROAD ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
Huddle House
5220 HWY 96 W JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Washington County:
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Lewis Lake Restaurant
1631 LEWIS LAKE RD BARTOW, GA 30413
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Washington County Jail (Food Service)
733 KAOLIN RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2023
Herb’s Fish Place
1653 HWY 272 TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-15-2023
The Pizza Place 2.0
143 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
IDK…It Don’t Matter
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2023
Wilkinson County:
PruittHealth – Toomsboro (Food Service)
210 MAIN ST TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Maebob’s Diner
100 E MAIN ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023
Thompson’s Cove
2227 CAMP CREEK RD TOOMSBORO, GA 31090
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2023