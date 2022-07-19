Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 11-15

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 11 and Friday, July 15, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Marco’s Pizza

2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Jimmy John’s

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Bibb County:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Sake Hibachi and Sushi

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill

4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Hailey’s Lounge

2308 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Crawford County:

Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)

1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Dodge County:

Dodge County Hospital (Food Service)

901 GRIFFIN AVENUE SW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Houston County:

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Houston Lake Country Club – Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

A Taste of Creole – Mobile & Base

56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Olive Garden

3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

The Swanson

933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

The Perfect Pear

922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Hardee’s

421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Base & Mobile

2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Monroe County:

Timberlake Campground – Seasonal (Food Service)

1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022

Laurens County:

Subway

2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Dunkin’

2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Monroe County:

Subway @ Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Taylor County:

Subway

309 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

Telfair County:

Telfair County Senior Center (Food Service)

62 DAUGHTRY AVE MC RAE, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022

