Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 11-15
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 11 and Friday, July 15, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 11 and Friday, July 15, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Marco’s Pizza
2910 N HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Bibb County:
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
3913 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Sake Hibachi and Sushi
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Hailey’s Lounge
2308 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Crawford County:
Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)
1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Dodge County:
Dodge County Hospital (Food Service)
901 GRIFFIN AVENUE SW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Houston County:
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Houston Lake Country Club – Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Ocean Seafood Market (Food Service)
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
A Taste of Creole – Mobile & Base
56 GREEN ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
519 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
409 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
The Swanson
933 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
The Perfect Pear
922 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Hardee’s
421 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Base & Mobile
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Monroe County:
Timberlake Campground – Seasonal (Food Service)
1721 HWY 83 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2022
Laurens County:
Subway
2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Dunkin’
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Monroe County:
Subway @ Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Taylor County:
Subway
309 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022
Telfair County:
Telfair County Senior Center (Food Service)
62 DAUGHTRY AVE MC RAE, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-12-2022