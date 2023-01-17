Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 9-13

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 9 and Friday, January 13, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie

2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Sonic Drive-In

1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Hampton Inn (Food Service)

2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Glo’s Thighs and Pies

367 SPARTA HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

JK Enterprise Group (Food Service)

201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Bibb County:

Waffle House

4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

KFC

3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Starbucks

4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Waffle House

4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Dovetail

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Clovis & Quill

350 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

El Paraiso Bar & Grill

2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook

4436 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Carmella Joe’s – Atrium Health Navicent

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

The Corner Cafe – Atrium Health Navicent

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Ribbons Cafe

800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Rosie’s Market – Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)

4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Macon Arts Center LLC (Food Service)

4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Starbucks – Kroger

220 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Churchills on Cherry

557 CHERRY ST STE 200 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)

777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

SureStay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)

140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Ming’s Restaurant

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Macon Outreach (Food Service)

267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Subway

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Ramada Inn (Food Service)

4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Chick-fil-A

5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Wendy’s

6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Sonny’s BBQ

5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Dodge County:

Dodge County Hospital (Food Service)

901 GRIFFIN AVENUE SW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Sonic Drive-In

1098 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Shug’s BBQ & Catering

211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Burger King

927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

I Heart Tacos

309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Mei’s Japanese Express

321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Huddle House

114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Houston County:

Zaxby’s

505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

McDonald’s

3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

The Lodge (Food Service)

200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Pizza Hut

1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)

2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)

203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Arby’s

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Dunkin Donuts

3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Papa John’s Pizza

322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

The Table at FCC Warner Robins (Food Service)

100 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)

802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Happy Hour School (Food Service)

200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Pita Mediterranean Street Food

3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Splinters Axe House (Food Service)

590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Checker’s Drive-In

120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Houston Healthcare (Food Service)

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe

2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

IHOP

1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Little Light Coffee Co.

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Dunkin Donuts

866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Jones County:

Scooter’s Coffee

615 LANDMARK POINTE BLVD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Laurens County:

Subway

612 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Sonic Drive-In

1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)

1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Days Inn (Food Service)

2111 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Don’s All-American Hotdawgs – Base & Mobile

3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Subway

2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Dunkin Donuts

2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)

1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)

2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Peach County:

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

McDonald’s

212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick

205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Taylor County:

Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)

218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Taylor County High School (Food Service)

24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)

56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Washington County:

McDonald’s

702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

