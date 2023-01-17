Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 9-13
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 9 and Friday, January 13, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Sonic Drive-In
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Glo’s Thighs and Pies
367 SPARTA HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
JK Enterprise Group (Food Service)
201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Bibb County:
Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Waffle House
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Dovetail
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Clovis & Quill
350 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
El Paraiso Bar & Grill
2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Jeneane’s at Pinebrook
4436 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Carmella Joe’s – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
The Corner Cafe – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Rosie’s Market – Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Macon Arts Center LLC (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Starbucks – Kroger
220 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Churchills on Cherry
557 CHERRY ST STE 200 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
SureStay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Ramada Inn (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Chick-fil-A
5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Sonny’s BBQ
5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Dodge County:
Dodge County Hospital (Food Service)
901 GRIFFIN AVENUE SW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Sonic Drive-In
1098 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
I Heart Tacos
309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Mei’s Japanese Express
321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Huddle House
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Houston County:
Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Dunkin Donuts
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Papa John’s Pizza
322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
The Table at FCC Warner Robins (Food Service)
100 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Happy Hour School (Food Service)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Splinters Axe House (Food Service)
590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Checker’s Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Houston Healthcare (Food Service)
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Little Light Coffee Co.
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Dunkin Donuts
866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Jones County:
Scooter’s Coffee
615 LANDMARK POINTE BLVD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Laurens County:
Subway
612 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Sonic Drive-In
1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023
Days Inn (Food Service)
2111 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Don’s All-American Hotdawgs – Base & Mobile
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Subway
2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Dunkin Donuts
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)
2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023
Peach County:
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Taylor County:
Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)
218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023
Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)
56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023
Washington County:
McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023