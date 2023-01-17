Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 9-13

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 9 and Friday, January 13, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Sonic Drive-In
1651 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Glo’s Thighs and Pies
367 SPARTA HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

JK Enterprise Group (Food Service)
201 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

 

 

Bibb County:

Waffle House
4731 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Starbucks
4640 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Waffle House
4320 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Dovetail
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Clovis & Quill
350 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

El Paraiso Bar & Grill
2822 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook
4436 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Carmella Joe’s – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

The Corner Cafe – Atrium Health Navicent
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
3963 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Ribbons Cafe
800 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Rosie’s Market – Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Macon Arts Center (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Macon Arts Center LLC (Food Service)
4570 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Starbucks – Kroger
220 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Churchills on Cherry
557 CHERRY ST STE 200 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Atrium Health Navicent (Food Service)
777 HEMLOCK ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

SureStay Plus by Best Western (Food Service)
140 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Macon Outreach (Food Service)
267 FIRST ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Ramada Inn (Food Service)
4755 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Chick-fil-A
5920 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Sonny’s BBQ
5811 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

 

 

Dodge County:

Dodge County Hospital (Food Service)
901 GRIFFIN AVENUE SW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Sonic Drive-In
1098 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

I Heart Tacos
309 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Mei’s Japanese Express
321 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Huddle House
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

 

 

Houston County:

Zaxby’s
505 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

McDonald’s
3133 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Summer’s Landing of Warner Robins (Food Service)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

The Lodge (Food Service)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

McEver Probation Detention Center (Food Service)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Houston County Detention Center (Food Service)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Dunkin Donuts
3111 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093-8578
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Papa John’s Pizza
322 NORTH PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

The Table at FCC Warner Robins (Food Service)
100 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Happy Hour Workshop (Food Service)
802 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Happy Hour School (Food Service)
200 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Pita Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Splinters Axe House (Food Service)
590 CARL VINSON PKWY STE 700 – 800 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Checker’s Drive-In
120 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 500 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Houston Healthcare (Food Service)
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Little Light Coffee Co.
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Dunkin Donuts
866 HWY 96 STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

 

 

Jones County:

Scooter’s Coffee
615 LANDMARK POINTE BLVD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

 

 

Laurens County:

Subway
612 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Sonic Drive-In
1114 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Irish Gifted Academy (Food Service)
1951 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Days Inn (Food Service)
2111 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Don’s All-American Hotdawgs – Base & Mobile
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Subway
2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Dunkin Donuts
2181 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Shamrock Nutrition (Food Service)
1815 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 (Food Service)
2103 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2023

 

 

Peach County:

The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

McDonald’s
212 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

Fried Green Tomatoes / Cali Chick
205 COMMERICAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

 

 

Taylor County:

Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)
218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2023

Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)
56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2023

 

 

Washington County:

McDonald’s
702 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2023

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

