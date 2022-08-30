Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 22-26
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 22 and Friday, August 26, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Arby’s
2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Ms. Stella’s
960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
GCSU Campus Crossroad / The Maxx
231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Cook Out
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Bibb County:
Wendy’s
3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
New S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Papa Wing and Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVENUE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Burger King
4964 ROMEISER DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Waffle House
6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 64
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Pizza Hut
6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Waffle House
4065 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Papouli’s Grecian Food
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Geico #1 (Food Service)
4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Subway
3004 DEBRA ANN DR STE B MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Subway
4831 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Scoops on Cherry St
200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Ricky’s Taco Shop
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Geico #2 (Food Service)
4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Barberitos
652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Bleckley County:
Bleckley County High School (Food Service)
1 ROYAL DR COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Middle Georgia State University – Georgia Hall (Food Service)
1100 SECOND ST SE COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Crawford County:
Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)
191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Date: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
J-Byrd’s Butt Hutt
581 EAST CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31086
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Dodge County:
Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit / SWGA CFA Food Truck
1711 E 16TH CORDELE, GA 31015
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Hancock County:
Elmo’s Bar and Grill
3997 LAKE SINCLAIR DRIVE SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
John Hancock Academy (Food Service)
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Prison Employee Dining Hall
701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Houston County:
Joe Muggs
2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)
814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)
2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Huddle House
215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
VFW Post 6605 Lounge
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Rigby’s Water World Concession #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Rigby’s Water World Concession #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Rigby’s Water World Concession #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Rigby’s Water World Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
The Hot Chik
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Waffle House
6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts
1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Cinnaholic
810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)
221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspectino Date: 08-23-2022
BBQ Monsters Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Applebee’s
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Cafe 1601 – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Coffee Corner – Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Perry Wingz / Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
322 B PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Jones County:
Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)
126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022
Hot Corner Nutrition (Food Service)
300 W CLINTON ST STE E GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Food Medics Mobile
111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Laurens County:
Dexter Ice Cream – Base & Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Pullens Hotgrub – Base & Mobile
912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Lango’s Smokehouse
803 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Twelve Oaks Senior Living (Food Service)
2000 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Cadwell Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)
2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
DP Wings – Base & Mobile
712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Monroe County:
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Mary Persons High School (Food Service)
300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Scoops
26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Peach County:
Nu-Way Weiners
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
The Drugstore Deli
100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Peking Gourmet Zhuo
2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Dunkin’ Donuts
404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)
3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Pulaski County:
Jack’s
168 BROAD STREET HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Putnam County:
The Waterside at Cuscowilla (Food Service)
465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant
930 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Inaho
103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Taylor County:
The Coffee Pot
14 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Telfair County:
Helena Head Start (Food Service)
1301 HOMER AVE. HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022
Treutlen County:
Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)
1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Subway
1035 A- SECOND ST SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)
4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022
Washington County:
Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant
100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)
67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
The Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Lori’s Drive-In
18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022
Wilcox County:
Chick-fil-A Food Truck
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022