Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 22-26

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 22 and Friday, August 26, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Arby’s

2500 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

The Velvet Elvis Supper Club

113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Ms. Stella’s

960 N WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

GCSU Campus Crossroad / The Maxx

231 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

The Real Deal Grill & More

185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Cook Out

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Bibb County:

Wendy’s

3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

New S&S Cafeteria

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Papa Wing and Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVENUE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Burger King

4964 ROMEISER DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Waffle House

6220 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

J. Christopher’s

220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4615 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Best Western Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4681 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Pizza Hut

6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Waffle House

4065 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Papouli’s Grecian Food

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Geico #1 (Food Service)

4295 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Subway

3004 DEBRA ANN DR STE B MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Subway

4831 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Scoops on Cherry St

200 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Ricky’s Taco Shop

518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Tattnall Square Academy (Food Service)

111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Geico #2 (Food Service)

4400 OCMULGEE CAFE MACON, GA 31296

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Barberitos

652 NEW ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Bleckley County:

Bleckley County High School (Food Service)

1 ROYAL DR COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Middle Georgia State University – Georgia Hall (Food Service)

1100 SECOND ST SE COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Crawford County:

Crawford County Elementary School (Food Service)

191 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Crawford County Middle School (Food Service)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Date: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

J-Byrd’s Butt Hutt

581 EAST CRUSSELLE ST ROBERTA, GA 31086

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Dodge County:

Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit / SWGA CFA Food Truck

1711 E 16TH CORDELE, GA 31015

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Hancock County:

Elmo’s Bar and Grill

3997 LAKE SINCLAIR DRIVE SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

CJE Foundation (Food Service)

2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

John Hancock Academy (Food Service)

1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Prison Employee Dining Hall

701 PRISON BLVD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Houston County:

Joe Muggs

2620 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Elite Personal Care Home (Food Service)

814 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Galleria Cinemas (Food Service)

2980 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Huddle House

215 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

VFW Post 6605 Lounge

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Rigby’s Water World Concession #1

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Rigby’s Water World Concession #2

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Rigby’s Water World Concession #3

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Rigby’s Water World Mini Melts

2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

The Hot Chik

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Waffle House

6025 WATSON BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

1506 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Cinnaholic

810 HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Fairfield Inn & Suites (Food Service)

221 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspectino Date: 08-23-2022

BBQ Monsters Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Applebee’s

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Cafe 1601 – Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Coffee Corner – Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Perry Wingz / Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

322 B PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Jones County:

Jones County Senior Center (Food Service)

126 SENIOR CENTER WAY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-26-2022

Hot Corner Nutrition (Food Service)

300 W CLINTON ST STE E GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Food Medics Mobile

111 ATLANTA RD STE C GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Laurens County:

Dexter Ice Cream – Base & Mobile

224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Pullens Hotgrub – Base & Mobile

912 DRUID ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Lango’s Smokehouse

803 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Twelve Oaks Senior Living (Food Service)

2000 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Cadwell Regional Youth Detention Center (Food Service)

2839 RAILROAD AVE CADWELL, GA 31009

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

DP Wings – Base & Mobile

712 FREDS LN DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Monroe County:

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Mary Persons High School (Food Service)

300 MONTPELIER RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Scoops

26 N JACKSON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Peach County:

Nu-Way Weiners

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

The Drugstore Deli

100 WEST HERITAGE BLVD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Peking Gourmet Zhuo

2333 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Dunkin’ Donuts

404 N HWY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Kay Community Training Center (Food Service)

3510 US HWY 341 N FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Pulaski County:

Jack’s

168 BROAD STREET HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Putnam County:

The Waterside at Cuscowilla (Food Service)

465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant

930 GREENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Inaho

103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Taylor County:

The Coffee Pot

14 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Telfair County:

Helena Head Start (Food Service)

1301 HOMER AVE. HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-23-2022

Treutlen County:

Treutlen County Head Start (Food Service)

1062 JENNINGS LN SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Subway

1035 A- SECOND ST SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Treutlen County Senior Citizens Center (Food Service)

4931 W LOUISIANA AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-22-2022

Washington County:

Maricela’s Mexican Restaurant

100 COMMERCE ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Wheeler County Head Start (Food Service)

67 S COMMERCE ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

The Bulldog Grill

106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Lori’s Drive-In

18 COMMERCE STREET STE B ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 08-24-2022

Wilcox County:

Chick-fil-A Food Truck

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 08-25-2022

