Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 3-7

Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 7, 2023.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Zaxby’s

1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)

1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)

117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Captain D’s

2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Stacked

1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Bojangles

1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Dungeons and Daiquiris

125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Bibb County:

Glory Days Grill

3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from five days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2023



Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)

1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Guitarras Mexican Food Truck

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Wild Wing Cafe

5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

J. Christopher’s

220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Glory Days Grill

3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 79 (improved score five days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Rock N Roll Sushi

5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

NYC Style Deli

5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Church’s Chicken

2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Plantation Suites (Food Service)

6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Waffle House

3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

New China Express

1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Pin Strikes (Food Service)

4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill

4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Tru by Hilton Hotel (Food Service)

107 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

KFC

4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

The Juicy Crab

168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Keene’s Kafe

6369 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Bleckley County:

DGR’s Clubhouse

281 HWY 87 BYP COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Robert’s Library Cafe

1100 SE 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Wonderful Hong Kong

169 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Dodge County:

Wahl to Wahl

4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Pittman Side Track Cafe

312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Heart of Georgia Cinemas (Food Service)

1167 COCHRAN HWY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Eastman Nutrition (Food Service)

405 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Dooly County:

Pepi Food Company VLP LLC

1151 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Houston County:

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95 (improved from six days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2023

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from five days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2023



Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Free Game Sports Bar & Grill

207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

El Jalisciense

1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score five days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Firehouse Subs

678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Home 2 Suites (Food Service)

205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Captain D’s

3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Inspection Score: 78 (improved score six days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)

6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Z Beans Coffee

102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Jones County:

Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille

125 WEST CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant

106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Agave Azul – Base

106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Laurens County:

Max’s Treats

1330 LAKEWAY RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Maryland’s

801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Monroe County:

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

High Falls Wings Depot

4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Sol Tacos & Tequila

12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)

515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Peach County:

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023

Telfair County:

El Rincón Boricua – Mobile Base

37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023

Cuppa Coffee – Base of Operation

146 8TH ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Cuppa Coffee – Mobile Unit

146 8TH ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Washington County:

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)

610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

IDK…It Don’t Matter

315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)

138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

AJ’s Wings

185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Boehner’s Front Porch

260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

Rise and Shine Country Cafe LLC

236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023

