Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 3-7
Here are Middle Georgia's food service inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 7, 2023.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red, which is considered unsatisfactory on the state’s scale. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Scores appear in reverse chronological order by county.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Millyville Nutrition (Food Service)
1954 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Downtown Milledgeville Nutrition (Food Service)
117 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Stacked
1827 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Bojangles
1858 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Dungeons and Daiquiris
125 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Bibb County:
Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from five days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2023
Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)
1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Guitarras Mexican Food Truck
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 205 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Wild Wing Cafe
5080 RIVERSIDE DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
J. Christopher’s
220 STARCADIA CIR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Glory Days Grill
3933 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score five days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Rock N Roll Sushi
5791 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
NYC Style Deli
5033 BROOKHAVEN RD STE 600 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Church’s Chicken
2138 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Plantation Suites (Food Service)
6000 PLANTATION WAY MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
New China Express
1493 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Pin Strikes (Food Service)
4318 SHERATON DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Mid Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill
4376 LOG CABIN DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Tru by Hilton Hotel (Food Service)
107 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
KFC
4030 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
The Juicy Crab
168 TOM HILL SR. BLVD STE 20 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Keene’s Kafe
6369 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Bleckley County:
DGR’s Clubhouse
281 HWY 87 BYP COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Robert’s Library Cafe
1100 SE 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Wonderful Hong Kong
169 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Dodge County:
Wahl to Wahl
4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Heart of Georgia Cinemas (Food Service)
1167 COCHRAN HWY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Eastman Nutrition (Food Service)
405 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Dooly County:
Pepi Food Company VLP LLC
1151 E PINE ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Houston County:
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95 (improved from six days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2023
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved from five days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 04-10-2023
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Free Game Sports Bar & Grill
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score five days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Firehouse Subs
678 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Home 2 Suites (Food Service)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Captain D’s
3004 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 78 (improved score six days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Gunn Nutrition (Food Service)
6009 WATSON BLVD STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Z Beans Coffee
102 S ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Jones County:
Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille
125 WEST CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant
106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Agave Azul – Base
106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Laurens County:
Max’s Treats
1330 LAKEWAY RD EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Maryland’s
801 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Monroe County:
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
High Falls Wings Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Monroe County Senior Center (Food Service)
515 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Peach County:
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-03-2023
Telfair County:
El Rincón Boricua – Mobile Base
37 KING ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
Cuppa Coffee – Base of Operation
146 8TH ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Cuppa Coffee – Mobile Unit
146 8TH ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Washington County:
Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)
610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
IDK…It Don’t Matter
315 E MCCARTY ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Head Start (Food Service)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Boehner’s Front Porch
260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
Rise and Shine Country Cafe LLC
236 MILLEDGEVILLE HWY GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023