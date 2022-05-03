Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 25-29

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29, 2022.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Taylor’s Cove

3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

The Reel Grill

114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

The Fat Squirrel

120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Cravings!

108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Subway

2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

AJ’s To Go

400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)

2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Bibb County:

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)

1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Captain D’s

5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Ming’s Restaurant

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

The Transformation Spot

3247 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

The Rookery

543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Domino’s Pizza

600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Smoothie King

600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Marriott Macon City Center Conference Kitchen

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Marriott Macon City Center Concession A

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Marriott Macon City Center Concession B

240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

JD’s – Mobile

511 SETTLEMENT POINT GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Houston County:

The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn

207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022

Little Caesar’s

602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022

La Dulce Vida

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022

Taqueria Don Sammy

1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022

Subway – Walmart

502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Perry Hospital Cafeteria

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

GG’s Southern Kitchen

207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

China Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Aqua Lounge (Food Service)

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill

504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Subway

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)

151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Subway

1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Marco’s Pizza

405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Top Wok

1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Captain D’s

1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Taco Bell

1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Cracker Barrel

2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Starbucks – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

TBreak Pho & Boba

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Sno Biz – Base & Mobile

745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Subway

809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

The Kitchen

205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Tap and Pour

2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Jersey Mike’s Subs

794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia

700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Dough Bros Pizza Joint

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Big Bird Shack

2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Jasper County:

Jasper County Jail Kitchen

1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022

Jones County:

Lynn Haven Nursing Home (Food Service)

747 MONTICELLO HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Stone Brooke Suites (Food Service)

114 STONE BROOKE DR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Autumn Lane Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

302 GEORGIA 18 EAST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Lamar County:

Buckalew’s on Main

184 MAIN ST MILNER, GA 30257

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)

154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Laurens County:

Frosty Frog Shaved Ice

102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Southland Health & Rehab (Food Service)

606 SIMMONS ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Hong Kong Restaurant

108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Dublin Place (Food Service)

504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Salsa’s

108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Osaka Japanese Restaurant

2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

China Garden

106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Starbucks

2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Macon County:

Oglethorpe Barbecue Co.

1956 STATE HIGHWAY 49 SOUTH OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

The Meal Ticket

111 N SUMTER ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022

Monroe County:

Jonah’s on Johnston

26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Peach County:

Super 8 (Food Service)

305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)

102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Zaxby’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Avid Hotel (Food Service)

104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022

Telfair County:

Snobiz of McRae-Helena – Base & Mobile

81 W OAK ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Twiggs County:

Cafe Academy (Food Service)

1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Poppie’s Place

13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Washington County:

Twin City Country Club (Food Service)

1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Trackside Pub & Deli

102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

The Tennille Ice Cream Company

104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

Dairy Queen

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub

133 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022

