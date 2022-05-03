Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 25-29
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29, 2022.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 25 and Friday, April 29, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Taylor’s Cove
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
GWVH – Vinson Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
The Reel Grill
114 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
The Fat Squirrel
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Cravings!
108 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Subway
2600 N COLUMBIA ST STE C-6 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
AJ’s To Go
400 S ELBERT ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Heritage Oaks Adult Daycare (Food Service)
2932 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Bibb County:
Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Captain D’s
5390 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
The Transformation Spot
3247 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
The Rookery
543 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Domino’s Pizza
600 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Smoothie King
600 NEW ST STE B MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Marriott Macon City Center (Food Service)
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Marriott Macon City Center Conference Kitchen
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Marriott Macon City Center Concession A
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Marriott Macon City Center Concession B
240 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
JD’s – Mobile
511 SETTLEMENT POINT GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Houston County:
The Garden Grill & Bar – Hilton Garden Inn
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022
Little Caesar’s
602 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022
Taqueria Don Sammy
1431 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022
Subway – Walmart
502 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Perry Hospital Cafeteria
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
GG’s Southern Kitchen
207 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1000 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
China Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Aqua Lounge (Food Service)
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A/B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Hunni BJ’s Food Bar and Grill
504 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Subway
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Subway
1114 HWY 96 STE C-3 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Marco’s Pizza
405 HIGHWAY 96 STE 800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Taco Bell
1500 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Genji Japanese Steak and Seafood
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A-1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Starbucks – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
3030 WATSON BLVD UNIT 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
TBreak Pho & Boba
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Sno Biz – Base & Mobile
745 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Subway
809 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Tap and Pour
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia
700 FEAGAN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Dough Bros Pizza Joint
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Big Bird Shack
2922 WATSON BLVD STE 825 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Jasper County:
Jasper County Jail Kitchen
1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-29-2022
Jones County:
Lynn Haven Nursing Home (Food Service)
747 MONTICELLO HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Stone Brooke Suites (Food Service)
114 STONE BROOKE DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Autumn Lane Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
302 GEORGIA 18 EAST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Lamar County:
Buckalew’s on Main
184 MAIN ST MILNER, GA 30257
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Lamar County Primary School (Food Service)
154 BURNETTE RD BARNESVILLE, GA 30204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Laurens County:
Frosty Frog Shaved Ice
102 INDUSTRIAL BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Southland Health & Rehab (Food Service)
606 SIMMONS ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Hong Kong Restaurant
108 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Dublin Place (Food Service)
504 FIRETOWER RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Salsa’s
108 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Osaka Japanese Restaurant
2301 BELLEVUE RD STE 1300 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
China Garden
106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Starbucks
2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Macon County:
Oglethorpe Barbecue Co.
1956 STATE HIGHWAY 49 SOUTH OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
The Meal Ticket
111 N SUMTER ST OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-28-2022
Monroe County:
Jonah’s on Johnston
26 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Peach County:
Super 8 (Food Service)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Avid Hotel (Food Service)
104 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-25-2022
Telfair County:
Snobiz of McRae-Helena – Base & Mobile
81 W OAK ST MCRAE-HELENA, GA 31055
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Twiggs County:
Cafe Academy (Food Service)
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Washington County:
Twin City Country Club (Food Service)
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Trackside Pub & Deli
102 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
The Tennille Ice Cream Company
104 W NORTH CENTRAL AVE TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022
Dairy Queen
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
133 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-26-2022
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 04-27-2022