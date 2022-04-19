Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 11-15
Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 11 and Friday, April 15, 2022.
All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Baldwin High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Bibb County:
Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Union Elementary School (Food Service)
4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Hardee’s
1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Captain D’s
2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Cod Tail
1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)
2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Sakura
846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Pig on a Pie
5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
No Sauce Barbecue
885 B MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub
1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Zam Zam Market (Food Service)
1560 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Crawford County:
Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)
1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Hancock County:
Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)
79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Houston County:
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Frog’s Greatest Sno – Mobile
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Signature Flavor Cafe – Mobile & Base
2007 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Smoke Time at Fishin Chicken
1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Little Light Coffee Company
4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Hibachi Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
BJ’s Orioles Nest (Food Service)
2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse
733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Sonic Drive-In
112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Starbucks
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
American Deli
494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 76
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Kona Ice of Houston County – Base & Mobile
205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Macon County:
Troy’s Snack Shack
107 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Main Wall
506 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
El Patron
129 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Monroe County:
Big Chic
103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)
130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022
Peach County:
The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)
1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Sodexo – Slice of Life
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Jazzman’s Cafe
1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Little Caesars
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Krystal
300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022
Subway
305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Peach County High School (Food Service)
3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Pulaski County:
Huddle House
503 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Putnam County:
Putnam County Jail (Food Service)
111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Taylor County:
Ray’s on the Run
29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022
Washington County:
Chester Dean’s
107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022
Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill
102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022