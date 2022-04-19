Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores April 11-15

Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, April 11 and Friday, April 15, 2022.

All scores of 69 and below are shown in red. All scores between 70 and 99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

John Milledge Academy (Food Service)

197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Early Learning Center (Food Service)

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Baldwin High School (Food Service)

155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Bibb County:

Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)

6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Union Elementary School (Food Service)

4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Hardee’s

1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Captain D’s

2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Cod Tail

1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Taylor Elementary School (Food Service)

2976 CRESTLINE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Sakura

846 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Ole Times

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Pig on a Pie

5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

No Sauce Barbecue

885 B MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Jag’s Pizzeria & Pub

1635 MONTPELIER STE A MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Zam Zam Market (Food Service)

1560 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Crawford County:

Camp Martha Johnston (Food Service)

1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Hancock County:

Early Head Start Learning Center (Food Service)

79 BOLAND CIR SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Houston County:

Waffle House

1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

American Deli

494 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Frog’s Greatest Sno – Mobile

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 360 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Signature Flavor Cafe – Mobile & Base

2007 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Smoke Time at Fishin Chicken

1307 BALL ST STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

American Legion Post 594 (Food Service)

1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Ronde-Vu Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Little Light Coffee Company

4027 WATSON BLVD STE 220 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Casa Mexico II

866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Hibachi Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 600 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

BJ’s Orioles Nest (Food Service)

2001 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse

733 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Sonic Drive-In

112 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Starbucks

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Seoul House Korean Restaurant

128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Kona Ice of Houston County – Base & Mobile

205 DENTAL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

778 HWY 96 STE 120 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Macon County:

Troy’s Snack Shack

107 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Main Wall

506 SPAULDING RD MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

El Patron

129 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Monroe County:

Big Chic

103 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Bulldog Nutrition (Food Service)

130 E MAIN ST STE 5 FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 04-11-2022

Peach County:

The Medical Center of Peach County (Food Service)

1960 HIGHWAY 247 CONNECTOR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Sodexo – Slice of Life

1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Jazzman’s Cafe

1005 UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Little Caesars

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Krystal

300 N GA HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 04-13-2022

Subway

305 COMMERCIAL HEIGHTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Peach County High School (Food Service)

3665 PEACH PKWY FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Pulaski County:

Huddle House

503 BROAD ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Putnam County:

Putnam County Jail (Food Service)

111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Taylor County:

Ray’s on the Run

29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-14-2022

Washington County:

Chester Dean’s

107 E HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Kentucky Fried Chicken

729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill

102 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 04-12-2022

