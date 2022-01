Restaurant on Pio Nono Ave. in Macon robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- An armed man walked into the JJ Fish and Chicken Restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon and robbed it.

It happened just before 11 P.M. Saturday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the man came in with a gun, demanded money, took cash, then ran away towards Guy Paine Road.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.