Rep. Heath Clark not seeking re-election

Clark represents Georgia House District 147, which includes Houston County.

Rep Heath Clark

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State representative Heath Clark says he is not running for re-election. The Republican has served eight years representing Georgia House District 147, which includes much of Houston County.

Clark made a farewell speech before the House of Representatives earlier this week. He told lawmakers that he wrestled with the bittersweet decision for six to seven months.

Clark also stated that he wants to spend more time at home with his family in Warner Robins. He thanked his wife and four kids for the sacrifices they made as he served as a state lawmaker. He mentioned that his kids were entering their teen years, and he wanted to be more present.

Additionally, Clark mentioned that his mother was diagnosed with cancer as he weighed his decision to leave politics. In his speech, he said he wanted to spend are much time with his mother as he could as she fights cancer.

As Clark’s speech came to a close, he encouraged state politicians to fight the issues and not each other.

“I guess my biggest thing as I am leaving is I just want to challenge you, as our country is more divided than ever before, and that kind of politics is making its way into Georgia,” said Clark. “I want you to fight like heck to not allow that to happen. To love people with different points of view than you because their experiences are different.”

According to Clark’s website he has lived in Houston County for 40 years. He graduated from Warner Robins High School and then attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He earned a degree in Information Technology from Middle Georgia State University, while working as a youth pastor. Then he started a software engineer career at Robins Air Force Base.

Heath married his wife, Lindsey, in 2009. And they have four children; Camden, Eliza, Andersyn, and Garrison. They all serve at Sojourn Church in Warner Robins.

Clark did not mention any future political plans.