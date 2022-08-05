Rep. Austin Scott tours farms in Bleckley, Twiggs counties

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – U.S. Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08) spent some time with farmers in Middle Georgia this week.

Tuesday, he toured farms in both Bleckley and Twiggs Counties.

Representative Scott was briefed on the research being done by both UGA extension and local farmers to help with disease management and yield production. Scott says the research allows farmers to continue feeding and clothing the world.

He also posted to Facebook says quote: “Georgia is home to some of the hardest working farmers in the nation.”