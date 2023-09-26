What to know in Macon-Bibb County as Georgia lifts burn ban this weekend

The Georgia State Environmental Protection Division is lifting its statewide burn ban beginning October 1, and The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department wants residents to know what regulations remain in place.

Once the burn ban is lifted, residents must have a burn permit to burn yard and land-clearing debris in accordance with the State Fire Prevention Code.

Residents and businesses cannot burn man-made materials like tires, plastics, lumber or household garbage.

Fire Safety Education Officer Sergeant Jeremy Webb says burn permits are only valid for the day they are issued.

“Burn permits are issued on a day-to-day basis depending on weather conditions,” Sergeant Webb explained. “So if it’s too windy, if winds are over 10 miles per hour, we can’t issue burn permits. If it’s overcast, cloudy or rainy, we will not issue burn permits.”

Webb says anyone burning without a permit will be subject to a fine.

To request a burn permit, you can contact the Macon-Bibb County Fire Prevention office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 478-751-2700.