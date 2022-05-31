Registration open for free Bibb Sheriff’s Office P.A.L. Basketball Skills Camp

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Registration is now open for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s free P.A.L. (Police Athletic League) Basketball Skills Camp.

You can register your child at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach Section Office at 774 Hazel Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The camp is for kids ages 9 to 17.

Camp dates and locations are as follows:

Girls: June 13-17 at Rosa Jackson Rec Center, 1211 Maynard Street, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Boys: June 20-24 at Rosa Jackson Rec Center, 1211 Maynard Street, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Camp capacity is 30 children, and acceptance to the camp is on a first come, first served basis. No registration will be done at camp sites.

The deadline to register is Monday, June 6 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach Section at (478) 219-2406.

