Red Cross accepting donations for disaster relief in Maui

In the wake of the Maui wildfires devastating Hawaii, The American Red Cross is accepting donations for disaster relief.

According to Executive Director of the Red Cross Central Midwest Georgia Chapter, Holly Winner, there are 11 Red Cross shelters in Hawaii. She says the shelters provide refuge and supplies for residents who lost their homes or loved ones in the fires.

“Our primary focus is that shelter and support,” Winner said. “We’re going to be with these families for a very long time helping them move forward from this devastation.”

The American Red Cross responds to natural disasters on a local and national level by working with emergency responders and outreach organizations to connect people with the resources they need.

You can donate directly to disaster relief in Hawaii by going to the Red Cross’ website and selecting Hawaii Wildfires or by texting HAWAII to 90999.