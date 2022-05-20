Red Carpet Inn responds to Macon-Bibb County’s lawsuit

The manager of the Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive says she was shocked when she heard Macon-Bibb County was planning to file a lawsuit against her motel for being the center of illegal activity in the county.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The manager of the Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive says she was shocked when she heard Macon-Bibb County was planning to file a lawsuit against her motel for being the center of illegal activity in the county.

She says she actually found out about it from a news story we brought you last week.

“We still haven’t received any papers from the Mayor’s office or anywhere, so I did make a visit to ask,” she said. “They did say that they filed and we should get paperwork soon, so I’m not even sure what it’s going to consist of.”

Sabrina Herring is the manager of the motel. The lawsuit the county filed states that from 2016 to 2022, more than 600 emergency calls were made from the property, which was previously known as Palm Tree Inn.

Herring acknowledges how bad things were before the current owners took over in 2018 but says they’ve worked to make changes since then.

“Our revenue went way down from making bad people leave,” she said. “We really have tried to change it here and make it a better place. These owners aren’t looking for a profit. They’re wanting to serve the community and make a good business here.”

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller told us Tuesday night that the county is addressing multiple properties with a high volume of emergency calls with lawsuits to help improve public safety.

“When you’re talking about 3,000 calls at a minimum over the last couple of years, that means 3,000 deputies had to spend 3,000 hours or more at locations that are a crime haven when they could have been out doing other things,” he said.



Herring says they’re aware of the high amount of emergency calls coming from the property for things like trespassing and medical issues, but she says some of the claims were news to her.

“There’s, that I’m aware of, never been a rape here,” she said. “There’s never been child molestation here, there’s never been trafficking here. Granted, it’s a motel, you’re going to have those and you can’t really tell and sometimes you can. We turn people away, but sometimes you can’t tell from people just checking in.”



Friday on 41NBC News at 6, we’ll take a deeper look at the calls made to the Red Carpet Inn and the lawsuit the county filed.