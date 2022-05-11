Macon-Bibb files suit against Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive for being a center of illegal activity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb has filed suit in Superior Court against the Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive in connection to being the center of illegal activity. This is the second suit of its kind that Macon-Bibb has filed in the past 6 days.

According to a press release from Macon-Bibb, the County is filing suit against owners, agents, and corporations of the Inn in order to put an end to the “public nuisance” that has been perpetuated at the location. The release says between March of 2016 and February of 2022, EMS, Fire Department, and the Sheriff’s Office have received over 650 emergency calls to the Red Carpet and its predecessor property including armed robbery, rape, drug overdoses and possession, drug trafficking and distribution, aggravated assault, child molestation, and other serious criminal activity.

The amount of ambulance calls to the inn connected to drug overdoses due to the sale and use of drugs there would average to several times per month, and sometimes multiple times a day. These cases have been included in the suit, along with information passed along from law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office has increased regular patrols on and around the property, diverting a substantial amount of public resources, attention, time, and operations there.

It’s due to these issues that Macon-Bibb County is asking that the court do these things:

that this matter be scheduled for a hearing before in Superior Court;

that the property be declared a public nuisance;

that the Court temporarily and permanently enjoin and restrain Defendants from continuing to maintain this nuisance;

that the Court award judgment in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendants for the requested equitable and declaratory relief sought in the Complaint;

and that Plaintiff have such other and further relief as this Court deems just and equitable.

Mayor Lester Miller had this to say concerning the suit:

“We are continuing to take action to improve our public safety, and that means holding people accountable for the types of activity happening on their property,” and “These hotbeds of criminal activity must be addressed and stop them from being a drain on our public safety resources.”