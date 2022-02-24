Record warmth possible, again, Friday



We hit a high temperature record in Macon this afternoon as we warmed up to 82° and tomorrow will be another potential record breaker.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible during the morning Thursday, but sunshine will return for the afternoon.

Highs will be warming to the mid 80s by late afternoon, likely tying or breaking the old record of 83°.

Clouds will begin increasing Thursday night ahead of our next cold front.



The front in question will be moving in during the day on Friday.

This will bring our next chance for a few showers (mainly north of Perry).

Highs will still probably warm to the low 80s, as cold air will be lagging a bit behind the rainfall.

Saturday should be a pretty nice day as sunshine returns, but highs will be much cooler, only warming into the 70s.

Enjoy it, because rain is on the way Sunday, as well as another round of cool weather.



Highs next week will start out on the cool side, with a slow warm up into the 70s.

A few showers will be possible by the middle of next week.





