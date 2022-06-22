Record high temps possible Wednesday



We are now officially in Summer and it is hot in Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow will bring another very hot day to the area with highs warming to around 104°(which would break the old record of 101°).

There is currently not a heat advisory in place, because of the low humidity, but it is possible one could be issued tomorrow.

It is also possible we could see high fire danger Wednesday due to low humidity and dry fuels in the area.



As we head into the rest of the week, the high pressure ridge that is keeping us hot and dry will start to break down.

A weak surface front will push south and bring an increase in our rain chances for the end of the week.

We could see storm chances as early as Thursday, coupled with highs around 104° (again!).



The biggest change for the end of the week will be increasing humidity and moisture.

This means our heat index, which hasn’t been an issue for most of this week, will have a greater impact on how comfortable the weather will be through the weekend.



Friday will usher in a return for the regular summertime pattern that we are used to.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon, but highs will once again warm to the 100s.



Saturday looks to really bring back widespread shower and storm activity to the area, but also help to cool it down a bit.

Highs for the weekend will be staying in the mid 90s as yet another front approaches for the start of next week

By Tuesday we should be returning close to normal for our temperatures.