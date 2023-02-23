Record breaking temperatures possible again Thursday



We saw record breaking heat across Middle Georgia this afternoon as Macon warmed to 84°.

Tomorrow will be another warm day across the area, with a few more clouds than we saw today.

There will also be a chance for isolated showers throughout the day.

Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph, but this breezy weather moves out by Friday.



Shower chances return to the area again on Friday as a cold front finally starts to push south.

This will begin our small weekend cool down, limiting highs to the low 80s/upper 70s.

Right now it looks like the best chance for rain will be Friday evening.



A few showers are possible Saturday, especially in our northern counties, behind the cold front.

Although the front isn’t a strong one, it will bring high temps back to the 70s for at least Saturday.

By Sunday we finally see some dry weather and temps back in the low 80s.



Next week brings another storm system to the area that we are watching.

Overnight Monday a cold front will push through, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.

Depending on the timing of this front, some storms could be strong, but it is still pretty far out.