Reactions to overturning of Roe v. Wade continue

Several organizations are reacting to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, including Georgia Right to Life and the Georgia Democrats.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Americans and Georgians are still reacting to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week.

On a Zoom call Monday morning, Dr. Kelly Coffman, a candidate for State House District 53 and a reproductive psychiatrist, spoke about how she treats women who are pregnant, post-partum, and those who are planning pregnancies. She says her patients have expressed fears about the ruling.



“I know firsthand how important that patient physician relationship is,” she said. “There is absolutely no reason why politicians should be putting themselves in between a patient and her doctor, inserting their opinions into that medical decision.”

Georgia Right to Life held a virtual press conference during which it urged Governor Brian Kemp to convene a special session to amend the state constitution, to recognize “the paramount right to life of all human beings from any stage of development from fertilization to natural death.”