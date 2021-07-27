RB Davis says move to hometown Falcons a ‘dream come true’

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Mike Davis is eager to open his first training camp with his hometown Atlanta Falcons. Davis was one of the first players to report.

He was a top backup running back for the Carolina Panthers last season and rushed for 642 yards while making 12 starts as a fill-in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. Now Davis has an opportunity to open this season as Atlanta’s starter.

The need to develop a running game ranks as a top priority for first-year coach Arthur Smith. He directed a productive ground game at Tennessee, led by 2020 and 2019 NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.