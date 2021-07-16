Rant and Rave: July 15th – At least there’s Golf!

With the Hawks season over, and the Braves season in jeopardy, maybe we all should just take a moment relax with the British Open. Right here on 41NBC! Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent talk about their picks and the chances for Macon native Russell Henley. Also, they make their picks in the now tied NBA Finals, and for the first time ever, a bonus bit below!

