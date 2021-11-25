Rams settlement is worth $790 million

St. Louis sued the NFL and Rams for leaving the city.

After a four-year dispute over whether the league broke its own relocation guidelines to pave the way for the Rams to move to Los Angeles, the NFL and Rams have settled the lawsuit for $790 million.

The money will be paid by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL to the city, county and a convention center authority that owns the Rams’ former stadium in St. Louis.

The allocation of how much each party will pay of the $790 million has not been confirmed.

The major complaint in the lawsuit was that officials in St. Louis spent $17 million on designs and plans for a new stadium while the league disregarded those efforts and team owners still voted to allow the Rams to move to California.

The lawsuit specifically stated that even though the city did “work diligently and in good faith to obtain and to maintain suitable stadium facilities in their home territories,” the NFL still allowed the Rams to move, breaking their own league rule. The departure also cost hundreds of jobs and deprived government agencies of tax revenue.

Kroenke had already paid $550 million to move to L.A. and another $5 billion to build SoFi Stadium, but Kroenke’s net worth is over $10 billion.

The Rams spent 21 years in the midwestern city before their move to Los Angeles in 2016. Part of the settlement does not guarantee that an expansion team will be brought to St. Louis.