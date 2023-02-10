Rainy, colder for the end of the week





Rain has started in Middle Georgia this afternoon and will be continuing through the weekend.

A cold front is approaching and will move through during the morning hours on Friday.

The cold front will then stall over our area during the afternoon.

This will keep most of us in the 50s Friday, with off and on rain through the day and into the evening.



Although the main issue for most of us will be the heavy rain, a few storms could become strong.

Main threats with any storms will be damaging wind gusts or a brief spin-up tornado.

Stay weather aware tomorrow as the front moves in.



The big story will be rain sticking around all weekend.

A few thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend, but it will likely be too cool for much activity.

Highs over the weekend warm only into the low 50s, with lows falling into the 40s and 30s.



Things get a little more interesting on Sunday as a cut off low drops into the area.

This will enhance our rain, but also bring the added wrinkle of cold air aloft.

If the upper level low continues on the forecast path, we could end up with some spots seeing a wintry mix Sunday morning.

That said, temperatures close to the surface aren’t too favorable.

It is still too early to tell if the wintry weather will stay closer to the high elevations (more likely) or make it to our area.

Whether or not we see frozen precip, we will be warming back to the 50s by the afternoon, so no impacts are expected.

Rain moves out by Sunday evening, leaving us with a chilly evening back in the 30s.



Rain totals across Middle Georgia will range from 2-5″ between now and Sunday evening.

While we are not expecting widespread flooding, some river and urban flooding will be possible.



Next week is looking pretty unsettled (again), but at least we will be dry to start the week on Monday.

Valentine’s Day is looking like it will be mostly dry, with rain returning during the evening.

Rain looks like it will stick around for most of next week as well.