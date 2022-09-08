Rain returns Thursday afternoon





Most of Middle Georgia has stayed dry today, but widespread rain and storms are back in the forecast tomorrow.

Showers and storms will be possible after noon.

With the rain and clouds tomorrow our highs will be limited to the mid 80s.

Heavy rain will be possible with any storms that pop up, not only tomorrow, but through the weekend.

Friday will be similar with rain chances all day and highs in the upper 70s.



Heavy rain will continue well into the weekend with off and on storms likely during the day Saturday and Sunday.

Localized flooding will be possible, especially in places that have recently seen heavy rain.



Rain and storms will be pushing out of the area, likely, by next Wednesday.

A cold front will push through the area sometime early during the week, finally bringing in some dry air.



For the next week we will see cooler than normal high temperatures, mostly due to rain and storms.

Sunshine will start slowly returning by next week, with dry weather forecast by Wednesday.