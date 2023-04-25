We had a nice, but cool start to the week today, with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

We will continue to see some cloud cover overnight, but lows will drop into the low 50s.

Tuesday brings another nice day, but a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon.

Enjoy the mostly dry weather Tuesday, because rain chances increase through the rest of the week.



Wednesday afternoon and evening we will start to see more widespread shower activity across the area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, with heavy rain as well.



Thursday is when we will have to watch closely for the potential of a few strong storms.

As a warm front pushes north of the area our instability and temperatures will increase.

This could lead to some tall storms with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

More of the same is expected for Friday.



There are still some questions about the setup for the weekend, but a cool down is expected behind the front on Sunday.

The 70s will be back for the start of next week, along with some calmer weather.