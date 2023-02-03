Rain moves out Friday, cold air moves in



Most of Middle Georgia is stuck in the clouds and rain this evening as an area of low pressure gets closer.

Overnight we will see heavy rain in some spots, with most of the area seeing up to 1/2″ of rain.

By Friday afternoon however, rain will push east of the area as clear skies return from west to east.

Winds start to pick up overnight with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

It will stay breezy through the day Friday, as a cold front moves in, bringing cold air for the evening.

Highs on Friday will be limited to the mid 50s, with wind chills in the 40s.



Overnight Friday we will see our temperatures drop into the 30s with some places falling below freezing by early Saturday.

Saturday is looking like our coldest day for the next seven, with highs in the low 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine Saturday, because clouds will be back for the second half of the weekend.



By Sunday we will start our next warming trend with highs in the low 60s and mostly cloudy skies.

A significant warm up is on the way for next week as highs return to the 70s.

Rain returns at some point next week, right now leaning towards storm potential by Thursday.