Rain moves in Thursday evening





Clouds have been hanging around all week, keeping temps mild in Middle Georgia, but we will add some rain to that forecast tomorrow.

A stationary boundary is parked over Middle Georgia tonight and will be a focal point for the incoming rain shield.

We start Thursday mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible and temps in the 50s.

Throughout the day most of Middle Georgia will be warming into the 60s and even a few 70s in our southern counties.

Rain chances will really start to increase after 1pm for areas north of Perry, with all of the area seeing rain after 6pm.

Rain will persist overnight and into Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon skies will begin clearing, but highs will only reach the mid 50s.



This system will bring a persistent moderate rainfall to the area and we could see some isolated flooding.

Most of Middle Georgia will see rain totals around 1″ through Friday afternoon.



Through the day Friday, a reinforcing cold front will push in behind the rain to help clear our skies.

Winds will start to gust up to 20mph during the afternoon and into the evening Friday.

Overnight lows Friday fall to below freezing for much of the area as the new cold air mass settles in.



Overall, the coldest day of the week will be Saturday, but it will also be the sunnier day of the weekend.

Temperatures will make a quick recovery next week as highs warm back into the 70s.

This warm up will set us up for another round of rain and maybe storms on Wednesday.