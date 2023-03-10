Rain continues Friday, but sunshine returns Saturday



Rain has moved into Middle Georgia this evening and looks to stick around through Friday.

Off and on showers and storms will be possible through Friday morning.

The main impacts for us will be heavy rain and some gusty winds.

Highs behind the cold front will be warming into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon.



Although most of us will only see rain on Friday, our far southern counties could see a few strong storms.

Gusty winds and hail will be possible in storms that form in these areas.

Stay weather-aware tomorrow morning/early afternoon.



Despite the rain Friday, Friday evening will bring clearing and cooling to the Middle Georgia area.

Saturday will be a beautiful day, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

This is probably to make up for the rain that will be moving in on Sunday.

We will be seeing an initial round of showers and storms Sunday afternoon, but rain will continue into the overnight hours.

Showers linger into Monday morning before another front moves through.



The biggest impacts of this cold front will be dry weather for most of next week and a big cool down.

Lows will fall into the 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

It is very possible we could see a frost or even freeze next week.



A slight warm-up will start on Thursday, but once again we are expecting showers and a cold front by next weekend.