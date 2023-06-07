Rain chances to escalate Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Additional moisture will move into Middle Georgia overnight, priming the region for some isolated storms Wednesday.

Tonight

Moisture will be moving into Middle Georgia from the southwest and northeast overnight, and that could bring an isolated shower or two. Otherwise expect mostly clear conditions. Low temperatures will largely be in the upper 60s with ambient wind out of the west-southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mostly sunny start will give way to partly sunny conditions in the afternoon as temperatures peak in the lower 90s. Winds will come from the west at about 6-12 mph, gusting upwards of 20 mph. Showers and storms will likely begin to fire up during the late lunchtime hours, lasting through much of the afternoon and evening. Storms can bring locally heavy rain, small hail, lightning and thunder, as well as some relatively strong wind gusts.

An isolated storm or shower could last into the early parts of tomorrow night. It will be partly cloudy otherwise with ambient winds out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph and low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday and Beyond

A weak cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s for the northernmost counties with some thunderstorm activity. The rest of the region will likely see partly sunny skies with afternoon scattered storms and highs in the lower 90s. Storms will last through the afternoon and evening with a couple lingering into the early parts of the night. Temperatures overnight will likely drop into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will see plenty of sun and drier conditions following Thursday’s front. Highs will likely still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s before climbing towards the mid 90s by the end of the coming weekend.

