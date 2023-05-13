Rain chances stick around this weekend with warm weather



It has been a stormy afternoon and evening in Middle Georgia, but rain will be coming to an end overnight.

As rain starts to taper off, patchy fog will be developing over the area and linger into Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring sunshine by the afternoon with highs warming back to the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will once again be popping up in the afternoon.



By Mother’s Day, we will be seeing a big warm up into the 90s under sunny skies.

By the afternoon showers and storms will be popping up, so make sure you have a plan b for any outside plans with Mom.

Rain chances will continue into the evening hours on Sunday, ahead of our next cold front.



That cold front will be pushing in on Monday, keeping highs a bit cooler, in the mid 80s.

Rain will be possible throughout the day, with most of the shower activity moving out by the evening.

This front will help to keep highs in the mid 80s through most of next week.



Dry weather will be with us for a couple of days next week before rain chances return by the end of the week.