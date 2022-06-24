Rain chances increase Friday



A weak front is pushing through Middle Georgia this evening, bringing scattered showers back to the forecast.

Behind the front we will see highs in the mid 90s and easterly winds.

The easterly winds will be pushing in more moisture, and in turn increasing our humidity.

Not only will we increase our humidity, but we will also increase our rain chances.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday, with a few strong storms possible as well.



Saturday will bring yet another day of scattered showers and storms.

It doesn’t look like a complete rain out, but you will need to keep an eye on the skies if you are going to be outdoors.

Highs for Saturday will be staying in the mid 90s, with cooler temps possible as showers pop up.

Sunday will be our driest day of the weekend as we see a temporary drop in our humidity.



Another system will be approaching the area by Tuesday, bringing more rain and another cool down.

With this frontal passage, we are not expecting severe weather, but you can expect some pockets of heavy rain.



Rain chances will stick around for most of next week.

Highs will be hanging around normal for much of next week, in the low 90s.